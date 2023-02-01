HARKER HEIGHTS — Retired Chief Warrant Officer 5 Lance McElhiney served 44 years as a U.S. Army aviator/gunship pilot and saw thousands of hours of combat in battles ranging from Vietnam to the Persian Gulf, and he still clearly remembers his first taste of what some in the military call “lethal engagement.”
That was more than 50 years ago in Vietnam, and it was also the first time the 70-something-year-old Harker Heights resident killed someone.
“In Vietnam, we went by body counts,” McElhiney said. “I still hold the record for killing 15 (enemy troops) in one pass. There’s guys that killed more in the year they were there, but not in one combat.
“I think I left with 182 confirmed kills. I killed more than that, but they didn’t confirm them (all). I figure more like two-something. But the count was people we killed. Then when I went to the Gulf War, we were letting the people run. In other words, we shot, the tank doors opened, vehicle doors opened, they run and we let ‘em run. We wouldn’t mow them down – unless they picked up weapons and started shooting at us.
“Don’t get me wrong. I killed them there, too. But it was more of, OK, you killed a T-72 tank. You killed this troop carrier, ZSU-23-4, S-60, things like that. I said, ‘OK, I guess that’s better.’ The younger guys, it saved them heartaches later, I think. Instead of saying they’re killing people.”
So did killing people give McElhiney heartache?
“No, it didn’t,” he said, sitting at the dining room table in his home in Harker Heights. “My first taste of combat was on the tri-border of Laos, North Vietnam and South Vietnam, up by the Razorback area.
“I can remember Rick was there in his second year, so I listened to everything he had to say. We were flying — he was training me — and he said, ‘You see that 51 pit down there?’ I’m looking around and I say, ‘What’s it look like?’
“He said, ‘Like a little crater with a dome, a mound, in the center.’ I went, ‘No, I see a bunch of craters.’
“He said, ‘No, those are B-52 strikes.’ Those were everywhere. I said, ‘Oh, OK. I don’t see the ones you’re talking about.’
“He says to the wing ship, ‘OK, I’m taking this greenhorn down and show him what a 51 pit looks like.’ The guy said, “Roger, I got ya.’
“He turned that thing upside down — that was my first taste of flying upside down in a helicopter — went straight down, came up in a low valley area next to the mountain, and stopped. Now, we’re hovering, and he says, ‘See that?’ I’m looking right at it and so I say, ‘Yeah, I see that.’ He says, ‘See that mound in the front?’ I say, ‘Yeah.’ He says, ‘That’s where the people stand, on that mound, then they can jump back on that little cutout, and maneuver the 51 (machine gun) 360 degrees around and shoot at us. You’ve got to be careful of these pits.’
“I said, OK, and I’m looking maybe about 50 yards up the hill, and these guys are running around and they’re pulling this netting off. It was camouflage. This is my first time out, and I’m looking at ‘em. They get this dual 51 (caliber) Chinese-made machine gun, and I said, ‘Hey, Rick, what’s that up there about 50 yards?’
“He goes, ‘Ah, s—t! Shoot! Shoot! Shoot!’
“I had the mini gun, and I’m sitting there and I have it on this guy, but I’m not shooting. They’re not hurting me. He’s yelling, ‘Shoot!’, but they’re not hurting me. All of a sudden, about maybe 20 yards out, all these little holes these guys have — tunnels and stuff — one guy pops up and starts lacing us with an AK(47). I’ll never forget that clack, clack, clack, clack; clack, clack, clack, clack.
“So I put my sights on him, pull the trigger, and cut him right in half. Then I raised it up on the 51. Rick is yelling for the wing ship because we’re so heavy (that) we’re moving, but it’s going to take us a while to take off, and we’ve got to stay low because the 51 is firing at us. It’s kinda hard taking off when you’ve got tracers going over the top of you.
“He (the machine gunner) can’t get down on us because he’s too high and the 51 is built for (shooting at) aircraft, so it’s designed to shoot this way (at an upward angle). He’s getting close but he can’t physically move the guns down far enough to get us. So now I’m shooting, but I’d say it’s probably 20 to 25 seconds that it takes your mind to say, ‘They’re going to kill you. You’d better do something.’ That 20 seconds is a long time. When you first go into combat, everything is kind of slow motion. Life and death on the battlefield is not minutes; it’s split seconds. I’ve seen guys hesitate and lose their lives. I learned that, and thank God I survived that day, so now I can tell other guys.
“But you don’t know that as a young kid. Now, Rick knows it, and that’s why he’s yelling at me. I should have shot sooner so they couldn’t have gotten down on us.
“So we take off, and I remember seeing red dye go right out my door. Those are nails. There are 2,200 of them (housed in a rocket shell). I’ve cut large trees in half with those things. He got the 51 dead (and) we called in the blues, which was the ground people — the Hueys — they came in, put troops on the ground, and brought the NVA bodies back, four of them.
“I got back to the tarmac and the blues came in and dropped the bodies off. I’m standing there and just kinda looking at them, and I’m thinking, ‘This war is gonna suck.’
“Rick came up to me, grabbed me by the shirt collar, put my face in the face of the enemy, and said, ‘This son-of-a-b—h is trying to kill you. He wants to cut your (penis) off and shove it in your mouth. Do you understand that? Next time I tell you to shoot, you shoot!’
“I looked at him and I went, ‘Yes, sir.’
“He patted me on my shoulders, gave me a hug, and said, ‘Let’s go have a beer.’”
The son of James McElhiney, a Navy fighter pilot who served in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam — and last summer celebrated his 100th birthday — McElhiney went on to fly combat missions during Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm, three tours of Operation Iraqi Freedom, and a final year over Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. He logged more than 13,000 flight hours, including more than 3,000 hours in combat, and during his final deployment was a combat attack brigade command warrant officer and pilot flying combat missions at age 65.
He retired in 2012 with an array of awards and medals, including a Purple Heart, two Legion of Merits, four Bronze Stars, 31 Air Medals, the Distinguished Flying Cross and Army Commendation Medals. He initiated the Army terrain flight and night-vision goggles program and served on the board that chose the AH-64 Apache as the next-generation attack helicopter.
Along with participating in the 1971 invasion of Laos at age 22, when he was shot down three times in three days while piloting AG-1G Cobra attack helicopters and helping rescue a Special Forces team, McElhiney was part of the 2003 battle of Karbala Gap in Iraq.
Karbala Gap is a 20- to 25-mile-wide strip of land bound by the Euphrates River on one side and Lake Razazah on the other and was considered a key approach to Baghdad. As such, it was defended by top units of Iraq’s elite Republican Guard.
“It was pretty fierce,” McElhiney said. “I warned them it was going to be a knife-fight. Close quarters combat.
“If I’m only 100 feet above the deck and I have someone stand up from here to that tree (a few feet away) and shoot at me with a 51-cal(iber machine gun), that’s close. Versus if I was three- or four-thousand feet in the air, looking down on the enemy, pinpointing their entrenched positions, then I could shoot ‘em and destroy ‘em.
“When I went in there, I was gun four, on the west flanks, to protect the other groups. Within 20 seconds, the first two guys were out. Shot up so bad; lost their radios; climbed up to 4,000 feet to save their ass and went back home.
“So now it’s me and another guy. He’s up there in front of me and he slows down ‘cause he doesn’t know what’s going on. I said, ‘What are you doing?’ He says, ‘I’m gonna hover.’ I said, ‘No, you’re not. I didn’t train you that way. Follow me. Keep flying.’
“When he stopped — and as I’m going by him — the whole world lit up on us. They were tracers everywhere … explosions all over the place. I got him behind me and I started doing a small circle, and I started shooting everything that was shooting at us. Then I made the circle wider (and) shoot, shoot, shoot. Then wider …
“I shot into a mosque. They said they were going to have to erase my (video) tape because I shot into a mosque. I said, ‘Why? I gave them three passes. First time, I didn’t shoot; second time, I didn’t shoot. Third time, they’re shooting me (and) they’re hitting me. I’m gonna kill ‘em.’”
McElhiney says being in combat even once can take its toll, but he insists he does not have any lasting effects from all his experiences:
“I don’t really think about it. Just when I talk about it, and I usually don’t talk like this. When I do, it brings it back, and then I start flashing through, you know, Vietnam, Desert Shield/Desert Storm, the Gulf War, Iraq, the Karbala Gap, back to Iraq, Afghanistan. Even in Iran — I had some close calls in Iran.
“I’ve seen a lot, but I try not to dwell on it. When I think about what I’ve seen (and) what I’ve done, sometimes I think, ‘That wasn’t me … must have been someone else.’ I guess that’s a way of self-preservation. Trying to save your mind from going crazy.
“I had a doctor talk to me once and he said, ‘You know, it’s funny. You older guys who have been to war back-to-back, I’ve got less problems with you than the younger ones who have seen combat one time or something.’ I said, ‘I’m going to tell you why. All these guys I was with at the battle of Karbala, who got the s—t shot out of ‘em, then they withdrew and went back to the States. Some of them went back to war (and) some of them didn’t. Well, the ones that didn’t … it’s kind of like, ‘I didn’t pull the trigger. I had that 20-second delay, and then I got shot up so bad (that) I couldn’t shoot back.’
“So you come back to the States, never to go back to regain what you were trained to do. Then you sit there for year after year after year, thinking ‘If I had done this, I could have saved that.’ It dwells on them. It’s not the guys who go into battle and succeed, then come back. It’s usually the ones that didn’t succeed and got run off, who get PTSD.
“Now, don’t get me wrong. There are people who have seen some hellacious s—t over there, and they have nightmares and all kinds of stuff. Do I? No. Do I dream about it? Sure. I’ve blown people up where one leg went this way, and one leg went that way. It does not bother me, because if I hadn’t killed him, he would have killed me. Then maybe he’d have bad dreams, I don’t know. I doubt it.”
When asked to explain to someone who has never been to war what it feels like to be in combat, to be shot at and to shoot back, McElhiney pauses for a minute:
“I can’t explain it. When people ask you that, you just look at ‘em. If you weren’t there, you have no knowledge of what we went through.”
Then, he sets aside a laptop computer that contains video highlights of nighttime Apache helicopter missions from Afghanistan with enemy troops being annihilated by cannon fire, rockets and missiles, takes out his cellphone and pulls up a copy of an essay he wrote and looks at it, pausing several times and clearing his throat as he reads:
“I call it, ‘The True Warrior’s Spirit.’
“War produces a rare camaraderie; that of men who have been in battle together
“And the intensity of that camaraderie, even years later, will defy any rational explanation.
“It is a bond so strong, so immediate, that it wipes away all the normalcy,
“Barriers of class, politics, and race.
“Nothing in terms of friendship need precede it; nothing need follow it.
“The bond exists of itself — nothing more asked; nothing required.
“In those moments of combat, everything is so intense, it is something short of sexual; oddly pure and spiritual.
“The intensity is so completely shared that it defies all other relationships.
“A bond between two warriors that will only be known by them alone;
“For war and combat are hell.
“We share that pain — (he stops for several seconds as tears fill his eyes and emotion chokes his voice) — like no others on this Earth.
“A bond that will make each day full of life with freedom!
“Long live America and the true warriors of tomorrow.”
McElhiney lays his phone down, collects his thoughts for a moment, and adds:
“I get choked up because I’ve lost so many people. That’s what hurts. Not me killing. What hurts is the people next to you that you lose. Whether it’s through war, combat, or they come home and they do something stupid. I think that’s a tragedy.”
