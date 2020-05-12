The Copperas Cove Police Department is looking for three men responsible for robbing a local food mart and shooting an employee.
On Monday, at approximately 10:40 p.m., Cove police responded to a report of a gunshot victim at the Family Food Mart, 2011 Urbantke Lane.
When officers arrived, according to a news release, police found “a male victim who had been shot” and was identified as an employee of the store.
He was reported in stable condition on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the employee told authorities “three male suspects wearing masks and long-sleeved clothing came into the store and demanded money.” One of them brandished a black semi-automatic pistol.
The employee was shot when walking towards a door, and the three men “fled the scene on foot in a northwesterly direction,” according to the release.
The Copperas Cove Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident.
Any additional information on this case, call the Copperas Cove Police Department at 254-547-8222 or Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111.
Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000.00 in cash for clues on information that leads to an arrest and prosecution. Tips remain anonymous.
