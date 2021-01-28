Ruby Lee Foster
(1/21/1955 – 1/26/2021)
Ruby was born in Burnet, TX and raised there until her family moved to the Killeen area at age 16. Her greatest joy was spending time with her caretaker, Carmen Olmeda.
She passed on January 26th, 2021 due to complications from COVID-19.
She was preceded in death her by her mother, Ella Mae Whitehead and her father Jess Fry, among other family members.
She is survived by three brothers, Jessie Fry, Earnest Fry, and Aaron Fry, and their families; her daughter, Cassidy Foster; and grandson, Aubrey Foster; caregiver, Carmen Olmeda, and her sister in Christ Linda Dawson.
There will be an outdoor funeral service (pending after four weeks.).
