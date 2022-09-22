Ra'Shaun Sanford ran for 226 yards and a touchdown to help visiting Harker Heights win its 12-6A opener 21-14 over Pflugerville Weiss on Thursday.
Sanford tied the game at 7-7 with a 64-yard run in the first quarter. Dylan Plake tossed a pair of first-half touchdown passes, one with 13 seconds remaining, and the Knights led 21-7 at the break.
Sanford was held to 51 yards in the second half and both teams were scoreless until the Wolves provided a bit of drama by scoring with 49 seconds remaining.
The Knights (4-1) recovered the onside kick to seal the victory, their sixth straight in 12-6A dating back to last season.
Tyler Johnson (7 yards) and Alexander Bailey (6) caught TD passes for the Knights.
Tory Simmons Jr. caught TD passes of 24 and 20 yards for the Wolves.
Weiss (2-3) threatened two other times in the second half, but Christopher Robinson picked off a pass with 4:08 remaining and the Knights earlier sent Weiss backward, taking over on downs at the 19 after the Wolves reached the Heights 1.
The Knights also recovered a fumble in Weiss territory early in the fourth period.
Heights also missed a couple of second-half opportunities with an end-zone interception and a missed 25-yard field-goal try. Robinson took his interception to the end zone but the return was cut short by an illegal block.
Sanford has run for 907 yards and five TDs through the first half of the season.
Heights beat Weiss for the second straight season. The two teams met in the 2021 opener, a 43-35 Knights win. That game was also played at The Pfield in Pflugerville.
Heights hosts Waco Midway (0-4) on Sept. 30 at Leo Buckley Stadium, the first matchup between the teams in three years after the Panthers were moved to 11-6A in the previous UIL realignment. The Knights won the last meeting 17-14 at Hewitt. Both teams have losses at Odessa Permian. Heights fell 28-27 last week. Midway lost 41-20 on Sept. 2.
Weiss travels to Temple on Sept. 30.
DISTRICT 12-6A
Thursday
- Harker Heights 21, Pflugerville Weiss 14
Friday
- Hutto at Waco Midway
- Temple at Bryan
- BYE: Copperas Cove
