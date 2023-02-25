The congregation of Westside Baptist Church is marking 36 years serving the Killeen community, and they are hosting a celebration at 4 p.m. today.
The Rev. Bobby Jones Sr. serves as the assistant pastor of the congregation whose motto is to be an oasis of light in a darkened world.
“At the beginning, the church was a little bitty house and they had five adults and, I think, eight children,” Jones said. “We have 635 on our roster, and we have an average count of 432 active members, but on a weekly basis, 280 congregants are attending. People are still afraid of COVID.”
The roster includes people who consider Westside Baptist Church their church home, but they are not active in the community because they live outside the Killeen area temporarily. The church now meets at 711 W. Stagecoach Road. Their Sunday services are at 8 and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Three pastors rotate in giving the sermon, including Jones, the head pastor, Hallie Tolbert Jr., and youth pastor Jawhar Thompson, who preaches on the third Sunday of each month.
In addition to the morning sermon, there are specific programs for the youth, and several groups geared toward adults in different stages in life.
Members of the congregation also meet for prayer at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and 5 a.m. Saturday mornings.
“We believe in the one true God, we believe in God the Father, Son and Holy Spirit and that He is the creator of the heavens and the earth, and we are here to serve His purposes,” Jones said. “Our values are preaching — teaching the word of God and proclaiming boldly to all the gospel of Jesus Christ.”
Jones said the pastoral staff wants to encourage people to know the Bible and to have a familiarity and a hunger for the scripture. They also encourage their congregation to support both their immediate family and the church family, he said.
“We also do outreach,” Jones said. “We have outreach every 90 days giving out food and clothes to those in need. We give back to God a portion of what He’s blessed us with through our tithes and offering.”
Westside Baptist Church focuses on helping the needy in the community, Jones said, never turning away anyone they can help.
“By the time they call us, sometimes they’ve called every other church before they get to the W’s, and people have already told them they can’t help,” Jones said. “We’ll bring them food — we will go to the hotel if they don’t have transportation.”
Jones said the church is also involved in door-to-door evangelism, knocking on people’s doors to talk to them about Jesus.
“We don’t want to interrupt their daily lives if they don’t want to talk, but we do it every weekend,” Jones said.
Westside Baptist Church also hosts a disciple makers’ class, training congregants to make disciples according to the direction given in the Bible in Matthew 28:19-20.
Looking ahead, Jones said he is really excited about the church’s current evangelism program called, “Who is your one?”
“That’s an event where we teach everyone to select someone that they can pray for a year — a family member, friend, whoever,” Jones said. “They take that name and pray for that person for an entire year. And anytime that person receives Jesus as their Lord and Savior, they will walk down the aisle with that person.
“We recognize not just the person who came to church but the person who walked with them.”
