Today's e-Edition
Poll
Midweek Poll
What is the biggest issue affecting Killeen?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Fort Cavazos soldier: Master sergeant wanted to see personal medical info
- Tip leads to search for human remains in Killeen neighborhood
- Bell County water supplier: Stage 2 drought restrictions in effect
- Father and daughter open downtown coffee shop in Copperas Cove
- From Chuy’s to Black Bear, many new businesses open in Heights
- Harker Heights business robbed at gunpoint
- Woman dies after being shot in the head in Harker Heights
- Former new grocery partner wanted reparations, left off deal
- Killeen man stole new appliances from Cove homes under construction, police say
- Hello Kitty, stickers, gifts and more: New wholesale and retail store opens in Killeen
Images
Commented
- Parent of Killeen ISD student removed from Board Meeting by police (15)
- Fort Cavazos soldier: Master sergeant wanted to see personal medical info (13)
- Killeen mayor accuses rival of bribery in failed recall effort (12)
- Status of potential north Killeen grocery store unclear (11)
- Police remove parent of kindergarten student from KISD board meeting (11)
- Killeen reader urges city to 'cut its losses' on Prop A lawsuit defense (11)
- Former new grocery partner wanted reparations, left off deal (8)
- Are there too many car washes in Killeen? (7)
- Killeen man admits to random murder when he was 15 (7)
- Killeen marijuana law fuels recall effort; but voters are slow to sign on (7)
- Northern Rise: Pre-leasing available for upscale north Killeen apartments; Residents can move in starting in September (6)
- Some Killeen leaders not happy with Adams appointment (6)
- Heights resident criticizes city's silence in wake of pot referendum vote (6)
- Riakos Adams back on the Killeen City Council (5)
- Big facility going up in Killeen (5)
- City of Killeen’s appeal of marijuana decision delayed until end of August (5)
- Killeen ranks second in state for lowest cost of living (5)
- Former Killeen High basketball standout heading to prison for 10 years (5)
- Pope Francis names 21 new cardinals, including prelates based in Hong Kong and Jerusalem (4)
- Temple reader cites need for more normal, stable people in politics (4)
- Killeen ISD now has two deputy superintendents; both make over $210,000 (4)
- OPINION: Quick action on Killeen council appointment stirs questions (4)
- He kidnapped a little girl in Harker Heights. Now he’s headed to prison for 6 years (4)
- Bell County Commissioners, Killeen Council react to latest from Prop A lawsuit (4)
- Killeen recall efforts fizzle out (4)
- KISD board hears from new district police chief (4)
- KISD announced a 2.25% pay raise for teachers, other employees (4)
- Grandmother sentenced to probation for threatening to kill family with knife (3)
- Killeen 6-story hotel is chained up (3)
- Central Texas fuel prices still soaring, AAA reports (3)
- Proposed Killeen development fees spark concern from builders (3)
- KISD board to consider land purchase for new administration building (3)
- Local activist expresses concern over recent Supreme Court rulings (3)
- The Earlier MS Is Treated, the Better (3)
- Reader criticizes Abbott’s policies as cruel to the poor, gays, women (3)
- Two armed robberies reported in Killeen this weekend (3)
- Will new ‘Death Star’ bill affect the legality of Killeen’s marijuana ordinance? (3)
- Former Killeen council candidate apologizes for her previous actions (3)
- Killeen school board names new deputy superintendent (2)
- National chain store opens Killeen location (2)
- In split vote, Killeen school board approves new employee health plan (2)
- No reprieve in sight: Killeen temps expected to remain in 100s (2)
- OPINION: KISD state test scores still lag, but district is closing the gap (2)
- Deep dive into the 2024 proposed budget for the city of Killeen (2)
- Man in a hard hat robs business in broad daylight Friday (2)
- Killeen, Copperas Cove ISD seek ways to comply with new school safety law (2)
- Veterans bringing international pizza, fresh beer to Killeen (2)
- Kempner water line leak leads to water outages for all KWSC customers (2)
- Reader says court ruling on sabbath exemptions will have repercussions (2)
- $19.94 per hour: Postal Service hiring rural carriers in Killeen area (2)
- Man fled the scene of 2-vehicle accident Wednesday (2)
- Killeen police find guns, drugs, and nearly $66K in cash (2)
- Killeen officials must take closer look at their spending choices (2)
- ‘Hero Ride’ to roll through Killeen this weekend (2)
- Burger King theft sends Killeen man to 8 years in prison (2)
- Council to discuss options for possible north Killeen grocery store (2)
- Killeen Daily Herald Exclusive Interview - Riakos Adams (2)
- OPINION: Killeen council should give public a say in appointment (2)
- Sledd leaving Copperas Cove ISD for Waco ISD (2)
- Killeen council hears presentation on grocery store, Capitol update (2)
- Reader notes members of Congress had their student loans forgiven (2)
- Fort Cavazos soldier’s story of leadership issues hitting home with many (2)
- City buys parkland for $10 (2)
- Belton reader says foreign leaders want integrity, not spin, from U.S. (2)
- Woman dies after being shot in the head in Harker Heights (2)
- Rock is back: Killeen Councilman Adams sits down for interview with Herald (2)
- 4-star general from Austin updates Killeen area on Army Futures Command (2)
- Federal grants for low and-middle income programs leave out some existing Killeen organizations (2)
- Do you think Killeen City Council members who voted to enact the city’s marijuana decriminalization ordinance should be recalled? (2)
- Questions, concerns, enthusiasm mount as talks on north Killeen grocery store project continue (2)
- Shelby Slawson touts work of state legislature in tour of district (1)
- ‘ARRESTED’: KPD says it has arrested a man charged with murder (1)
- Heights reader sees cause for hope in affirmative action court decision (1)
- Water district: Stage 2 drought contingency imminent (1)
- Texas House, Senate reach deal on cutting property tax (1)
- Killeen mayor connects with residents through radio show (1)
- Killeen reader calls for local churches to step up to aid homeless services (1)
- Gina Carano is my dream opponent, says Ronda Rousey (1)
- Killeen police ID two men killed in murder-suicide case (1)
- Killeen residents indicted on felony narcotics charges (1)
- Heights car wash owner, found guilty of misdemeanors, intends to ‘vacation’ in county jail (1)
- Hiroshima mayor calls nuclear deterrence 'folly' as city marks 78th anniversary of atomic bombing (1)
- Growing city: Heights continues to prioritize commercial development (1)
- Killeen, Cove students improve in most STAAR categories (1)
- Police reports: Deadly conduct, illegal discharge of a firearm in Killeen Saturday (1)
- Heights man sentenced to prison time for burglary, possession of firearms (1)
- Killeen man arrested in Marlin on drug charges (1)
- COLA adjustments in proposed Killeen budget explained by increased inflation (1)
- A look at who attended Killeen council meeting this week (1)
- One man dead, woman in ICU following attack in Kempner (1)
- Wreck on Interstate 14 in Killeen causes traffic jam (1)
- Killeen man sentenced to 100 days in prison for role in 2017 armed robbery (1)
- Preliminary Heights budget calls for 6.6-cent tax rate cut (1)
- Gail “Ree” Laurie Cournoyer (1)
- Killeen police arrest man on aggravated assault charges (1)
- USDA declares Bell, other Texas counties primary natural disaster areas (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.