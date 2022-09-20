HALLMARK LANES
Hallmark Lanes now has all of their leagues started, including the youth leagues. The high games for the men of Hallmark were rolled by Donald Crittenden (278), Jamie Shell (268), Sam Cominsky and Gregory Masters (267s) and Luis Baez and Ismael Espada (259s). For the three-game total, the top men’s bowlers were Crittenden (748), Shell (736), Baez (719) and Will Palumbo (713).
The top women’s scores were rolled by Joyce Reddock (257), Venda Gale (241) and Maya Dixon-Dates (236). For scratch series, Reddock bowled a 695, Lisa Blackman bowled a 591 and Hayley Pernell bowled a 587.
KILLEEN BOWLERAMA
Killeen Bowlerama has moved into week three for most leagues. High scratch scores for the males were bowled by Darryl Martin (289), Shawn Walker (288), Moty McKinney (279) and Walter Harrison and Josh Morgan (278s). For the three-game scratch series, the top five were all 700-plus series. The highest were bowled by Sam Cominsky (780), Phillip Lantz (750), Ed Hellon (726) and Walker (721).
Ron Dinwiddie bowled a 701 in the senior league.
Sandi Charles topped the women’s leaderboard this week with a 279 game and 749 series. Amanda Morgan bowled a 247 game and 649 series. Stephanie Hamric bowled a 247 game and 677 series, and Erica McPhail bowled a 237 with a 641 series. Jenny Shotwell had a 232 game and 612 series.
PHANTOM WARRIOR LANES
High scores this week include a near-perfect game for Hall of Famer Phil Thurston, who bowled a 297 game. To bowl a 297 game, a bowler has 11 out of 12 strikes, and on that final shot, the bowler knocked down seven pins.
Other high scratch were bowled by James Dukes (267), David Leitsch (244), James Brown (243) and James Lee (232).
Darla Walker and Rebecca Shuron led the women with 244 and 200 scores, respectively.
Thurston had the high series with his 715.Closing out the top three were Dukes (679) and Charles Wilson (645).
The top three women’s series came from Walker (587), Cherrie Aberle (515) and Rebecca Shuron (511).
SPARE TIME TEXAS
High scores for last week for the men were rolled by Robin Campbell (277), Jim Lewis (276) and Rick Eberhart (257). For the three-game series, the top three were Lewis (751), Campbell (710) and Zach Shaver (686).
Top scorers for the women were Carol Roberts (198), Deborah Ellison (193) and Sheryl Pierce and Sharon Hillard (192 each). High scratch series leaders were Ellison (537), Hillard (516) and Josephine Smith (506).
YOUTH BOWLING
The adult-youth league at Killeen Bowlerama completed the first two weeks and the youth scores were impressive.
High scratch game in the league was bowled by Leo Solis (279). Right behind were Robert Davie Jr. (278) and Logan Frishman (276). During week one, Makayla Beckett and Andy Solis both bowled a 266-scratch game. All five of these youth bowlers beat out the adult bowlers in the league.
The top three scratch series are again by youth bowlers Davie (710), Leo Solis (704) and Andy Solis (669)
Hallmark Lanes had their first official week of youth leagues last week. It have two leagues: Stars of Next Year (youth bowlers ages 8-11) and Stars of Tomorrow (youth bowlers age 12 and up). For the Stars of Next Year, the top scores came from Tyler Desmarais (191), Caleb Xayachack (171) and Grayson Lassiter (169). For the girls, Kaydence Jeffers bowled an 87 and Kali Harris bowled a 65. For high series, Grayson bowled a 447, Luke Xayachack bowled a 432 and Desmarais bowled a 413.
For the girls, Jeffers finished with a 244 and Harris bowled a 176 series.
For the Stars of Tomorrow league, Solomon Loyd bowled a 218 and Jonathan Rosado bowled a 203. Rounding out the top three is Joshua Ortiz (191).
Leading the girls were Naomi Ortiz (187) and Kandie Knight and Hailee Duerre (153 each),
Loyd’s 567 was the top series. Rosado had a 520 set.
Ortiz rolled a 437 series to lead the girls.
The high school season begins with practices on Oct. 1. Any high school student that is interested in learning how to bowl, while participating in the school club, should reach out to find their school sponsor. The following High Schools have club teams: Chapparal, Copperas Cove, Early College, Ellison, Harker Heights, Killeen, Memorial Christian Academy, Richard Milburn Academy and Shoemaker.
TOURNAMENTS
The first tournaments of the season have entry forms out at the centers. There is the Open Tournament which includes a four-person team event and a doubles/singles event. The Mail-o-Graphic can be done in the comfort of your home center leagues. Please check out the association Facebook page ( www.facebook.com/gkfhusbc ) and website (www.bowlkilleenforthood.org) for entries as well.
Deadlines for entries are Oct. 1 and 2.
