HALLMARK LANES
Greater Killeen Fort Hood USBC Hall of Famer Phillip Thurston bowled a 289 game.
It was a tight race for the rest of the top-five men’s scores, led by Allan Smith’s 268. Other top bowlers were Tony Bryant (267) and Tony Herr, Brett Jackson and Joe White (266s).
Top series went to Keith Desmarais with a 752 set. Smith was No. 2 with a 721. Jackson bowled his first 700 series with a 709, and Gregory Masters bowled a 702.
Jasmin Bonnett topped the women with a 239 game. Other top games were rolled by Esther Navarro (238), Maya Dixon-Dates (229) and Barbara Person and Verlena Fernandes (225).
For the high series, Dixon-Dates bowled a 634. Other top series came from Evelyn Torres and Navarro (627s) and Fernandes (614).
KILLEEN BOWLERAMA
Brad Fruchey was nearly perfect with his 298. This was 11 consecutive strikes with the last ball being an 8-count.
Other top games were bowled by Sam Cominsky (279), Bobby Wacker (277), Jamie Shell (276) and Eric Odette (275).
As for the three-game series, Allan Smith was tops with 749 series. Other top sets were scored by Terrance Franklin (733), Russell Brown (730), Phillip Lantz (728) and Brad Dewald (725).
Sandi Charles posted three of the top-five women’s games with a 277, 259 and 258.
Other top scorers were Kim Kemp (268), Ashlie Mills and Jean Maxson (248s) and Erica McPhail and Kim Dewald (246s).
Not surprisingly, Charles finished with the top series of 754. Other top sets came from Erica McPhail (706). Kim Dewald (638) and Jean Maxson and Jen Morgan (637s).
PHANTOM WARRIOR LANES
Phantom Warrior Lanes had another Hall of Famer bowling the highest scores of the week.
John Manibusen bowled a 279 game. High scores were also bowled by Lonnie Bridges (268) and Larry Krueger (254). Rounding out the top five were Dick Sayers and James Brown with 243s.
For the three-game set, Manibusen led the pack with a 735. Other top series bowlers were Dick Sayers (700), Lonnie Bridges (645), Garry McNiesh (641) and James Dukes (630).
Darla Walker led the women with a 598 series that included a 223 and 204. Joyce Reddock bowled a 540 series with a 210 game. Chris Guerra bowled a 538 series and Beverly Haywood bowled a 202 game in a 537 series.
SPARE TIME TEXAS
Roy Rogers led the men’s scoring with a 278. Eddy Crosswhite’s 265 beat out his brother Gary (247). Mike Journey (246) and Jason Dolley (244) were also in the top five.
Rogers recorded the only 700 series. The rest of the tops sets were bowled by Alpha Newberry (661), Eddy Crosswhite (647), Jim Lewis (638) and Gary Crosswhite (626).
Nancy Wood led the women with a 194 game. Her series score was 504.
High series went to Amber Renkel, who bowled a 509 set with a 186 game. Kathy O’Neil bowled a 189. Deborah Ellison (182) and Melissa Crosswhite (181) were also among the top scorers.
Spare Time is starting a youth club league on Saturdays. Youth bowlers will bowl two games and learn the sport of bowling. Contact the center for more details at 254-781-4400.
YOUTH BOWLING
The adult-youth league at Killeen Bowlerama has grown to 15 teams so far this season, with space for at least one more team. Teams are one adult and one youth bowler.
High scorer for the youth for the week was Jonathon Rosado with a 257, which was higher than the adult bowlers. Other top games came from Leo Solis and Robert Davie Jr. (246s), Makayla Beckett (226) and Andy Solis (209).
Leo Solis rolled the top series of 679. This was also a higher score than the adults in the league.
Other top series were posted by Rosado (661), Davie (633) and Beckett (621).
HIGH SCHOOL
The high school club teams can start practicing on Oct. 1 . Any high school student that is interested in learning how to bowl while participating in the school club should reach out to find their school sponsor. The following area high schools have teams: Chapparal, Copperas Cove, Early College, Ellison, Harker Heights, Killeen, Memorial Christian Academy and Shoemaker.
Tournaments
The first tournaments of the season have entry forms out at the centers. There is the Open Tournament which includes a four-person team event and a doubles/singles event. The Mail-o-Graphic can be done in the comfort of your home center leagues. Check out the association Facebook page (www.facebook.com/gkfhusbc) and website (www.bowlkilleenforthood.org) for entries as well.
Deadlines for entries are Oct. 1-2.
