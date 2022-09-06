BELTON — A few days after Mary Hardin-Baylor opened a season for the first time with Larry Harmon as the head coach, the former Crusaders defensive coordinator could look back at a job well done.
“It went about as well as it could have went. We certainly didn’t anticipate the game kind of getting out of hand to where it was easier to relax going into the second half,” Harmon said of top-ranked UMHB’s 62-13 victory over then-No. 11 Muhlenberg on Saturday. “Our goal was to be the best team in the stadium that day, and I believe there was no doubt we were the best team in the stadium.”
As impressive as the Crusaders’ opening performance was in front of a large home crowd, it will take a bigger effort this week to go on the road against No. 6 Wisconsin-Whitewater (0-1) and come away with a victory.
The Warhawks are coming off a 24-10 loss to No. 4 St. John’s and know a second defeat — even against another highly ranked opponent — could be damaging if they’re forced to rely on an at-large bid come playoff time.
“We still made a lot of mistakes in all three phases that we have to get cleaned up because we’re going into the lion’s den to face a tremendous Wisconsin-Whitewater team that probably feels like they didn’t play very well last Saturday and they have a lot to prove,” Harmon said.
“They play old-style football. It’s awesome to watch. It’s just, ‘Let’s see who the toughest team is.’ It’s hard to be more physical than Wisconsin-Whitewater. It’s going to let us know, especially defensively, if our young and inexperienced guys have the mental toughness to play four quarters of a really physical football game.”
The key for the Crusaders, according to Harmon, will be to build an early lead and force the Warhawks to alter their game plan.
“We have to get some stops early to give our offense a chance to get some points on the board,” he said. “If we can get a two-possession lead, Whitewater has to change what they want to do because it becomes a battle of who can score the most. We have the advantage in that type of game. When it’s tied or if we get behind, it’s really difficult to come back against Wisconsin-Whitewater and get a win.”
Padron’s offense clicks early
On its way to winning two national championships over the last three seasons, UMHB routinely piled up the points. But even by Crusaders standards, what they did last week against a Muhlenberg program known for its defense was impressive.
In its first game executing the scheme of new offensive coordinator Andy Padron, UMHB churned out 674 yards despite playing only its backups for the entire fourth quarter.
Senior quarterback Kyle King was 19-of-28 passing for 379 yards and tied his program single-game record with six touchdown throws as the Crusaders marched up and down the field.
“There’s more on the quarterback in this offense,” said Padron, a former QB for the Crusaders. “If you watch a Kliff Kingsbury or Lincoln Riley offense, those quarterbacks have to be able to understand the coverages and know their reads and progressions. It’s the same here. He has to know how to get through it in a quick manner.
“There’s little things we teach them that accelerate it, and Kyle’s done a great job. We work on it every single day. Coach Harmon laughs and says, ‘For 25 minutes, you’re throwing routes against air. How many times do you have to throw routes against air?’ But when those guys do it so many times, it becomes instinctual.”
Having more receivers on the field and running the ball toward the edges are slight departures from UMHB offenses of the past few years. It’s all part of a scheme that Padron has put together using a variety of sources.
“It’s a combination of things,” he said. “I visited with Hal Mumme when he was at McMurry. I went to Baylor when Kendall Briles was there and watched some video and practice. When I was at Bowling Green, a lot of our offensive staff had been at Texas Tech so I learned a lot about Kliff Kingsbury’s offense. I study a lot of NFL teams and what they do.
“All of that shaped everything I teach now. It’s a mix of Briles’ stuff and the Air Raid stuff and the NFL stuff. That has formed what we do. There’s no name for it. It’s just the UMHB offense.”
Last two meetings
The last two matchups between UMHB and UW-Whitewater were polar opposites.
The Warhawks came to Belton in the quarterfinal round of the 2019 playoffs and manhandled the Crusaders, rushing for 239 yards while holding UMHB to minus-3 yards on the ground in a 26-7 victory.
It was the Crusaders’ turn to dominate last year in a semifinal at Whitewater, where UMHB limited the Warhawks to 64 yards rushing while King went 22-of-33 for 309 yards and two scores in a 24-7 win.
“We learned last year that we could match up with them physically. In 2019, they came here for a quarterfinal and just physically beat us up every which way you can get beat up,” Harmon said. “Our kids now have some confidence that they can go to Whitewater and can physically matchup with those guys, because they are really big and strong.
“Our offense was able to put some points on the board early last year and make them change what they want to do. They do a great job of staying ahead of the chains and keeping possessions from your offense. When you don’t get out front of them and they’re able to keep two or three tight ends on the field and run the ball, they’re very hard to stop.”
