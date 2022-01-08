BELTON — College basketball is becoming more and more dominated by perimeter players, but Mary Hardin-Baylor coach Mark Morefield still believes the recipe for success on the offensive end is being able to score from the outside and the inside.
UMHB followed its coach’s formula Saturday afternoon, matching steady production from post players Aja Holmes and Catherine Kaiser with the outside shooting of wing Ashley Faux to chalk up a 77-53 victory over Howard Payne at Mayborn Campus Center.
“I’m a big believer in balance on offense. If you can have a good post game, it’s going to open up the perimeter game,” Morefield said. “When you have the post players we have, it gives us that balance to complement our guards.”
UMHB went up by double digits late in the first quarter and led by as many as 35 points early in the fourth. The Lady Crusaders owned a 58-37 advantage on the boards and limited the Lady Jackets (3-10, 1-8) — who suited up only eight players — to 29 percent shooting (18-of-62).
“I usually don’t get nervous at all, but today I was actually nervous,” said Holmes, a 6-foot freshman who came off the bench to go 7-of-9 from the floor, pull down five rebounds and produce a pair of steals. “We wanted to run the floor all day long. I don’t like to run, but I do it because I can get easy buckets when we run.”
Up 39-17 at halftime, the Lady Crusaders widened the gap to 31 points with a Holmes bucket midway through the third. The lead got as large as 66-31 in the fourth before Howard Payne scored 22 of the game’s final 33 points.
Bria Neal scored a game-high 25 points, and Amanda Turpin added 10 for the Lady Jackets.
The victory closed out a weeklong three-game homestand for the Lady Crusaders, who hit the road for four games over the next two weeks before returning to Mayborn Campus Center on Jan. 27 to host Hardin-Simmons.
“You have to protect your home court, first and foremost. We did that this week,” Morefield said. “You have to take care of business at home because you know you could have a hiccup here or there on the road.”
