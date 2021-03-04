BELTON — Different methods produced the same outcome for Mary Hardin-Baylor’s basketball teams Thursday night at Mayborn Campus Center, where the Lady Crusaders rallied in the final minutes for a 69-63 victory over Sul Ross State before the Crusaders put on a 20-minute show in the second half of a 95-71 rout of the Lobos that stretched their winning streak to 12 games.
MEN
After Sul Ross State cut its 14-point deficit to only five in the opening seconds of the second half, UMHB (15-3, 12-0 American Southwest Conference) constructed the kind of run for which it has become known this season.
The Lobos got a team-high 18 points from Trey Nelson but went more than 5 minutes without scoring during the Crusaders’ decisive run.
Johnson, who was coming off a 53-point performance Saturday and is the country’s leading scorer in NCAA Division III this season, was limited to nine points in the first half but finished with 25 to go with 10 rebounds. Prince also had a double-double of 19 points and 14 boards, Hammond added 16 points, and Hearne chipped in 13.
UMHB — the ASC West Division champion — closes out the regular season at home Saturday against Howard Payne before hosting a first-round game of the conference tournament Wednesday.
WOMEN
Freshman forward Ashley Faux came off the bench to score 10 of her team-high 12 points in the fourth quarter to keep UMHB in it, and the Lady Crusaders (11-7, 7-6 American Southwest Conference) won with a frantic surge over the final 2 minutes.
“Those are shots that we work on every day, and that repetition gave me confidence,” said Faux, who was 5-of-8 from the field and 2-for-2 at the foul stripe. “Coach Morefield has encouraged me to get in the gym more and get better, and that’s kept me going.”
“She was doing really well in practice early in the season then kind of hit a lull like all freshman hit,” UMHB head coach Mark Morefield said of Faux. “We’ve been spending individual time with her to focus on some of the nuances you need to be really good in college.”
After a Lobos free throw, Bethany McLeod’s driving bucket pulled the Lady Crusaders even at 59 with 1:33 to go and they never trailed again. Alexia Martin’s drive put UMHB up 61-59, Hannah Eggleston made two free throws for a four-point cushion, and Brooke Elliott went 6-for-6 from the foul line in the final 35 seconds to seal it for the Lady Crusaders.
Neither team shot the lights out in the early going, with the opening 4 minutes gone by before Taylor Kollmorgen gave UMHB a 2-0 lead. The Lady Crusaders were up 9-5 after a first quarter in which they went 3-of-16 from the floor and the Lobos were 2-of-17.
UMHB’s biggest lead of the first half was six points in the initial moments of the second quarter, and the Lady Crusaders were up 20-15 midway through the period before the Lobos closed the first half with an 11-4 run for their 26-24 advantage heading into the break.
Six of the game’s dozen lead changes came in the third, which ended in a 41-all deadlock, and the Lobos scored the first four points of the fourth but couldn’t stave off the Lady Crusaders late flurry.
Vania Hampton had a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds for Sul Ross State, which won the teams’ first meeting 55-46 early last month. Cassie Hogan added 16 points, and Alexis Carmosino and Ashley Nunez had 11 each for the Lobos.
Eggleston and Elliott finished with 10 points apiece for the Lady Crusaders, who can earn the ASC West Division’s No. 3 seed for the conference tournament with a win at home Saturday against Howard Payne in the regular-season finale. UMHB could move all the way up to the second seed with a win Saturday coupled with a Sul Ross State loss against Concordia Texas.
“We’ve been talking about having resolve, and it clicked at the right time,” Morefield said. “The girls know what’s at stake (in the conference standings).”
