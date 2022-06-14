BELTON — Crusader Stadium opened in 2013 after Pete Fredenburg spent the previous 15 years building the Mary Hardin-Baylor football program from scratch into a perennial title contender. Nine years and two national championships later, the venue’s field will be named in honor of the former Crusaders head coach.
UMHB announced Tuesday that the gridiron at Crusader Stadium will be officially named Fredenburg Field during a special ceremony Sept. 17 — the same evening the Crusaders host Southwestern.
“It’s such a tremendous honor. It gives me an opportunity to say how much I appreciate the dedication and support of the administrators, coaches, players and parents,” Fredenburg said. “So many people gave so much to help us build our program.”
Tuesday’s announcement came five months after Fredenburg announced his retirement at age 72 following 24 years in charge of the school’s football program. During that time, he amassed a record of 231-39, won 17 conference titles and two national championships, earned five national coach of the year of the honors and was enshrined in the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.
“Pete Fredenburg arrived on the UMHB campus from Day 1 with a plan to develop a football program and take it to national prominence,” UMHB athletic director Mickey Kerr said. “He nurtured this program and guided it to unprecedented success. Going forward, Fredenburg Field will always serve as a reminder of the goals set for the Cru football program and a tribute to the coach who built it.”
Following his retirement announcement in January, Fredenburg’s plan was to help new head coach Larry Harmon — promoted from defensive coordinator — put together a schedule for the upcoming season. The end result was a full slate of American Southwest Conference games, plus non-conference matchups with playoff powers Muhlenberg and Wisconsin-Whitewater.
“I was going to help Larry get a schedule done. I quickly realized we were going to end up playing Muhlenberg and Wisconsin-Whitewater, and I thought, ‘What a way for a guy to set up a schedule for his successor.’ I kind of eased away from it after that,” Fredenburg said with a chuckle. “I still go in every once in a while and kind of help. I go in periodically.
“It’s really important, though, to (my wife) Karen and I to spend a great deal of time with our grandkids. I miss the players and the coaches, and having those relationships. It’s hard to walk away from, but we do want to spend a lot of time with our grandkids. There are nine of them, and they’re all very active.”
The Crusaders open the season at home against Muhlenberg on Sept. 3, when the 2021 national championship team will be honored. Following the visit to Wisconsin-Whitewater on Sept. 10, UMHB returns home to host Southwestern on Sept. 17, when there will be an unveiling of the words “Fredenburg Field” on the brick walls behind both end zones along with plaques commemorating Fredenburg’s accomplishments.
The former coach knows it will be an emotional night.
“Every time I think or talk about it, I get all choked up,” Fredenburg said. “The night (school president Randy O’Rear) took us to dinner and told us what they were going to do, it was overwhelming. I said, ‘Do you care if I come hug you?’
“All of this says so much about the investment of so many people.”
