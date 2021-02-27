BELTON — Coming off an unexpected open date caused by the winter storm, Mary Hardin-Baylor’s defensive execution in practice this week was so poor that Crusaders head coach Pete Fredenburg had to reach way back in his book of colloquialisms to describe it.
“We came out Tuesday and looked like Ned in the first reader. It was awful, so we had to do something,” Fredenburg said Saturday following his team’s second straight victory to begin the short spring season. “We had a workout (Friday), and I mean we worked out because our guys understand that we’re not going to be satisfied with not playing well.”
As it turned out, Ned cleaned up pretty well by game time at Crusader Stadium, where UMHB bottled up Southwestern all afternoon in a 52-7 thrashing of the Pirates.
The Crusaders (2-0, 2-0 American Southwest Conference) allowed only 146 total yards — 57 of which came on Southwestern’s lone scoring play — forced three turnovers, registered 16 tackles for losses and even got a touchdown from its defense on Jayden Smith’s 3-yard fumble return.
Not bad for a unit that’s only two games into the implementation of a new scheme.
“We’ve been working on our new defense all week, and it went pretty well today,” said UMHB senior linebacker Akeem Jackson, who had a game-high 13 tackles — including three for losses — and forced a fumble. “We have good coaches who prepared us well, so it was pretty easy when it came time for the game. Our speed is our strength.”
UMHB used Anthony Avila’s 42-yard field goal, K.J. Miller’s 30-yard TD catch of a pass from Tommy Bowden and Smith’s fumble return to build a 17-0 first-quarter lead, and the Crusaders never looked back.
Miller, who was a key piece of UMHB’s 2018 national championship team before leaving the program for a year, had four catches for 68 yards in his return to Crusader Stadium.
“It feels great, and I’m glad to be back,” he said. “It feels like home here. I missed it a lot.”
One play after a Bowden fumble, Southwestern (0-2, 0-2) got on the board with Landry Gilpin’s 57-yard TD throw to Austin Castilleja, but UMHB answered with a 5-yard scoring run from backup quarterback Kyle King for a 24-7 edge heading into halftime.
The final two quarters were more of the same, with Brenton Martin on the receiving end of a 17-yard Bowden TD throw, Brandon Jordan making two scoring catches — one from King and another from third-stringer Ryan Redding — and King taking on a 2-yard TD run.
Bowden, a sophomore making his second start, totaled 112 yards rushing — 59 of them after making a Houdini-like escape in the backfield before weaving his way down the field — but was ineffective as a thrower for long stretches. He finished 7-of-17 passing for 97 yards, with an interception.
King, a junior in his second year in the program after transferring from Howard Payne, was an efficient 7-of-8 for 90 yards through the air to go with 37 yards on the ground.
Afterward, Fredenburg said he expects the starting quarterback job to be a topic of conversation before next week’s visit to East Texas Baptist.
“Kyle looked pretty good,” he said. “The sad thing is that Tommy is so good with his feet, but he has to get confidence in throwing it. He knows he’s getting pushed by Kyle.”
The victory kept UMHB tied atop the ASC East Division standings with East Texas Baptist, and a win next week would clinch the Crusaders’ spot in the conference championship game.
Before then, though, Miller believes there’s much more work to be done.
“We have to get better,” he said. “We have to come in with the same mindset next week and work hard.”
