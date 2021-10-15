BELTON — Thrown into the fire as a freshman in 2019, cornerback Titus Dunk spent all 13 games that season listening to his Mary Hardin-Baylor teammates ask him why it was taking so long for him to get his first interception.
So when he finally picked off a pass in last spring’s abbreviated season, Dunk — at last — was part of the gang.
“It felt great. Having those older guys — (free safety) Jefferson Fritz, (strong safety) Jayden Smith and (cornerback) Keith Gipson — with so many interceptions, it felt really good to finally get one,” Dunk said. “I finally felt like part of the starting defense.”
Unafraid to throw his body into the fray, Dunk is one of the top 10 tacklers for a defense that limits opponents to only 197 yards and 10 points per game.
“I like helping out to stop the run,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun being able to come down from a corner position. You’re outside and don’t have to worry about linemen blocking you. A lot of times, it’s one-on-one between you and the running back or receiver or whoever has the ball.”
And as for that ball, Dunk might have several more interceptions to his credit if he didn’t have the All-American Fritz sharing the same half of the field.
“I would have a lot more if it wasn’t for Jefferson,” Dunk said. “Every week in practice, he comes up and bumps me out of the way to get one for himself. I tell him all the time, ‘Man, if you weren’t on my side, I’d probably have five interceptions by now.’
Dunk spent the majority of his high school career as a wide receiver for Round Rock before switching to cornerback as a senior, and he fell in love with the position immediately.
Now he wants to instill that same passion in his younger teammates.
“I’m expected to be a little more of a leader. I’m a veteran who knows how we run things around here,” he said. “I take pride in that, coaching up the younger guys so they’ll be ready to fill the shoes of the guys who are leaving after this year.”
Before that group leaves, though, Dunk wants to do his part to get those seniors another shot at a national championship. Because last fall’s season was canceled amid the pandemic, the Crusaders’ last postseason was that 2019 campaign that ended with a quarterfinal loss to Wisconsin-Whitewater.
It’s a memory that’s still fresh in Dunk’s mind.
“I feel like we’re better than we were in 2019. We have an understanding of what we need to do to be champions,” he said. “I know I’m a lot more comfortable now. I’m bigger and heavier. Going against those big running backs from Whitewater won’t be as intimidating if we play them again.”
