BELTON — For the past two decades, Larry Harmon was in charge of building one of the country’s fiercest defenses. Now he’s in charge of NCAA Division III’s most successful program of recent years, and he’s tasked with keeping it that way.
He believes he’s up to the challenge.
“We’re going to keep business as usual,” he said.
Harmon was named the second head football coach in Mary Hardin-Baylor history Friday during a ceremony that began with Pete Fredenburg announcing his retirement after 24 years at the Crusaders’ helm.
In a full room inside Crusader Stadium, Harmon was given the keys to a program that is 231-39 all-time and owns two national championships (2018 and 2021). As a UMHB assistant coach from 1999 to 2001 and the defensive coordinator for every year since, Harmon experienced first-hand what it took to build the Crusaders into a national power.
He also knows the weighty expectations that come with his first head coaching job and said he’s ready to hit the ground running.
“There are two rules in football. You don’t take over a program at the top, and you don’t follow a legend. I’m doing both. I’m fired up about it, though,” he said. “Coach Fred says all the time that when you’re at the top, there’s no place to sit down. When Cortes discovered America, the first thing he did was burn his boats because that made his men motivated to work.
“Following (Fredenburg) and having the best program in Division III, I’m motivated to work. We’re going to keep Mary Hardin-Baylor alive and well.”
Conducting a search for a new head coach was never considered, according to UMHB athletic director Mickey Kerr, who said those in charge “absolutely knew we had the right man for the job.”
Harmon thanked school administrators — along with many family members and friends — for their support.
“Everything I heard from the administrations was, ‘We’re here to help with anything we can to help you be the most successful guy and have the most successful football program that we can possibly have,’” he said. “The belief and absolute no negotiations about how we’re going to handle business are going to remain here. It’s been proven over 24 years that it works.”
Harmon’s first orders of business will be to name a defensive coordinator and hire a new offensive coordinator to replace Stephen Lee, who had already decided to take the same position at Abilene Christian before Fredenburg’s decision to retire.
With new coordinators, nine returning starters on offense and six on defense, Harmon vowed to deliver a quality product come next fall.
“What you can expect to see is a team that will be physical. It’s what you’ve been seeing every Saturday for the last 20 years,” he said. “We’re going to be physical. We’re going to be passionate. We’re going to be prepared. We’re going to create big plays on offense and special teams, and we’re going to limit big plays on defense.”
Harmon became most emotional when thanking his family and again when talking about Fredenburg, who hired the former four-year letterman out of South Dakota State after one season as an assistant at his alma mater and two more at Northwest Missouri State.
Along the way, Fredenburg groomed him to be his successor.
“One of the biggest blessings of my life was to work for Pete. He saw something in me to where he took me under his wing,” Harmon said. “He was demanding. He held me accountable. There were days I didn’t like him, but there was never a day I didn’t love him.
“As the years went by, Coach added more things for me. I knew as he added responsibilities that his ultimate plan when he walked away was to do everything he could to promote me. And that’s exactly how it unfolded. I feel extremely prepared.”
There’s bound to be some changes, which always occur when a different personality becomes an entity’s guiding voice. Harmon believes in the UMHB blueprint, though, and isn’t going rewrite the script that delivered the Crusaders to the national pinnacle.
“I’m not coming here to change something so that this is about Larry Harmon. This isn’t about me,” he said. ‘I want the opportunity to be the next leader of this program because I care about (Fredenburg’s) legacy, the legacy of Mary Hardin-Baylor and what it stands for.
“I believe in what we’ve done. My life’s work is right here. This is home.”
