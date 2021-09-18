GEORGETOWN — Recharged after what it deemed was a wake-up call last week, No. 1 Mary Hardin-Baylor turned out the lights on Southwestern early Saturday night at Birkelbach Field.
UMHB scored two touchdowns in its first four snaps and got a pick-six from defensive tackle Josh Patteson while building a 20-3 first-quarter lead, and the Crusaders never looked back on their way to burying the Pirates 54-3.
Seven days after an uneven performance in a league-opening 34-14 win over East Texas Baptist, UMHB (3-0, 2-0 American Southwest Conference) had few stumbles against Southwestern. The Pirates (1-2, 1-1) have already announced this will be their final season in the ASC, and Saturday’s contest made that decision look like a smart one. They didn’t contain the Crusaders on either side of the ball and couldn’t create mismatches as UMHB controlled the line of scrimmage and every other part of the field.
Kyle King’s 71-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open KJ Miller on the game’s second play was a harbinger of things to come, and the rout was on. UMHB’s fourth snap produced King’s 47-yard TD throw to Brenton Martin and, after Southwestern’s lone first-half drive of significance resulted in Wil Herbst’s 39-yard field goal, Patteson — a 6-foot-3, 280-pound sophomore — reached up to grab Landry Gilpin’s pass at the Southwestern 14 and rumbled into the end zone.
King finished 11-of-18 passing for 246 yards and three TDs. Aphonso Thomas ran for 66 yards and a score on 12 carries, Miller totaled 139 yards and two TDs on seven catches, and backup QB Tommy Bowden ran for an 84-yard score as UMHB piled up 569 yards.
Southwestern managed only 85 yards against the Crusaders starting defense in the first half and pushed its total to just 140 after UMHB’s reserves played the final two quarters.
Next up for UMHB is its annual rivalry clash with Hardin-Simmons — a top-10 showdown between the top-ranked Crusaders and sixth-ranked Cowboys next Saturday night at Crusader Stadium.
