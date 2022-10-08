MARSHALL — Mary Hardin-Baylor owned the first 30 minutes, and even some miscues by the Crusaders over the final two quarters weren’t enough to help East Texas Baptist in its upset bid.
UMHB stonewalled ETBU in the first half, limiting the Tigers to 67 yards as the fourth-ranked Crusaders built a 21-0 lead before coasting the rest of the way to a 24-7 victory on a sunny Saturday afternoon at Ornelas Stadium.
It was the fourth consecutive victory for UMHB (5-1, 4-0 American Southwest Conference) since its loss to No. 3 Wisconsin-Whitewater, but also the second straight week the Crusaders walked off the field feeling like they didn’t play all the way up to their standard.
“That’s how it is when you expect to be great like we do. We came on the road and had the game in control and beat a good team. It’s not up to our standard, though, because it wasn’t a perfect game,” said UMHB senior quarterback Kyle King, who absorbed a handful of big hits. “When you’re good enough, there’s always a sense of failure to a certain point. It happens every year, and usually it propels us in the playoffs.
“Shout out to ETBU. We knew their D-line was one of the better ones we’ve played this year. They did their thing. Congrats to them.”
UMHB wasted scoring opportunities on its first two drives. The Crusaders took the opening kickoff and drove 61 yards to the ETBU 13 before Anthony Avila was wide right on a 30-yard field attempt and – after a 4-yard punt by the Tigers (2-3, 1-2) – UMHB managed just 5 yards despite working on a short field.
The Crusaders offense finally found its footing late in the first quarter, capping a four-play, 43-yard drive with King’s 13-yard touchdown pass to Jamaal Hamilton with just 2:04 left in the period.
UMHB padded its lead with an 11-play, 61-yard march that ended with King’s 6-yard TD throw to KJ Miller early in the second. And after UMHB defensive tackle Tristan Green intercepted Cornelius Banks’ screen pass on the ensuing possession at the ETBU 29, the Crusaders capitalized six plays later with Kenneth Cormier’s 1-yard scoring plunge for a 21-0 advantage that stood going into halftime.
The Tigers recorded 21 of their 67 first-half yards on their first possession and did little else before heading into the locker room.
“We studied a lot of film this week and really prepared,” UMHB linebacker Omari Frazier said. “I think it showed today. I think we executed well on defense.”
The second half was a different tale, with the Crusaders sputtering on offense.
They punted to end their first chance with the ball after the break, and running back Kenneth Miller’s fumble halted their next possession. They drove 61 yards for Avila’s 36-yard field goal in the waning seconds of the third but followed that with a fumble by running back Aphonso Thomas that led to ETBU’s only points — Banks’ 6-yard TD throw to Devian Wilson to break the shutout with 12:10 remaining in the game.
Neither squad did anything the rest of the way.
UMHB finished with 361 yards, with King going 22-of-35 passing for 211 yards and Thomas totaling 84 yards on the ground.
The Tigers had 155 yards in the second half to finish with 222.
“I thought we started off well on defense, which we really needed to, and we scored 21 points in the first half,” Crusaders head coach Larry Harmon said. “I think when we were up by 21, our guys didn’t think there was any way ETBU was coming back against us. And that’s about how we played. We clocked out at halftime.”
Next up for UMHB is a second straight road game next Saturday when they travel to Seguin to face Texas Lutheran, searching for the swagger they had during last year’s run to the national championship.
“We’re never going to treat a win as a loss. Did we leave some points on the board? Yes,” Harmon said. “But the goal you have is to be the best team in the stadium, and we were. And we can still go get better at something we weren’t good at today. We feel better this week than we did last week because we played better today against a better opponent.
“The thing is that it was easy to jacked up for games in September. Now we’re in that stretch where the only way you stay mentally in the game and excited is when you make plays in all three phases. When people are making plays, it’s easy to be fired up and excited.”
