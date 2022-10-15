SEGUIN — Looking for a win to remain atop the conference standings, and in need of a strong performance for four full quarters to prove they aren’t willing to take their foot off the gas until reaching their goal of a second straight national championship, the Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders successfully completed the first task by burying Texas Lutheran by halftime Saturday.
For the third straight week, though, the box next to the second chore remained unchecked after another lackluster second half in the steamy afternoon heat at Bulldog Stadium.
Fourth-ranked UMHB found the end zone five times through the initial two quarters — including once on special teams and once to cash in a takeaway — and the Crusaders limited the Bulldogs to only 50 yards over the final 26½ minutes of the first half while building a 35-6 lead on their way to a 45-16 victory.
Similar to victories over Austin College and East Texas Baptist the previous two weeks, UMHB (6-1, 5-0 American Southwest Conference) showed flashes of a championship-caliber team in the first 30 minutes before the second half showed just how much work is left to be done if they want to reach the Stagg Bowl for the third time in four seasons.
“I don’t think it was a lack of focus in the second half. I just think we didn’t execute on a couple of third downs,” said Crusaders senior quarterback Kyle King, who completed his first eight attempts while going 13-of-16 for 220 yards and three touchdowns in the first half before finishing 28-of-39 for 337 yards and four TDs. “We still have a lot of work to do. If we want to win the national championship, we still have a long, long way to go. There’s much more work to be done.”
UMHB head coach Larry Harmon believes the second-half showing was because of a lack of mental toughness.
“We had a solid first half. But then you can’t go to the locker room (at halftime) because there is no locker room. We were out on a practice football field with no shade. We had guys laying the grass. It’s no kind of college football environment at all here,” he said of the TLU facilities. “We had the second half that we had because we let all of those factors bother us. That shows that we still have some maturing to do. We’re not mentally tough enough at this moment to fight through all of those interferences and outside distractions. We will be by the time the playoffs roll around. We will be.”
TLU (2-4, 1-3) took the opening kickoff and went 70 yards in eight plays, capped with Cole Andrus’ 6-yard touchdown catch of a Seth Cosme pass for a 6-0 lead.
The rest of the first half was all downhill for the Bulldogs, and full steam ahead for the Crusaders as KJ Miller took a 5-yard King throw and raced the remaining 60 yards to the end zone just 1½ minutes later to put UMHB up 7-6.
It was the special teams’ turn next, and sophomore Matthew Jackson provided UMHB’s biggest spark of the day with a school-record 95-yard punt return for a touchdown that put the momentum fully on the Crusaders’ side.
“They’re a good football team. They have weapons all over the field,” TLU head coach Neal LaHue said. “We knew we had to play great on special teams and thought we had a good scheme, and then they made us change our scheme. That punt they returned really turned the momentum.”
The surge continued when Brandon Jordan made a diving catch at the goal line to haul in King’s 33-yard throw to make it 21-6 and, after strong safety Tommy Bowden recovered a TLU fumble deep in Bulldogs territory, a 24-yard TD hook-up between King and Jamaal Hamilton inflated the cushion to 28-6 by the end of the first quarter.
UMHB had only two full possessions in the second and cashed one in for points when Kenneth Cormier punctuated a 13-play, 75-yard drive that chewed 6:37 off the clock with a 1-yard TD plunge on fourth goal, and the teams headed into break with the Crusaders owning a 35-6 advantage.
“We just locked in after that first drive. We got to the sideline. We got things fixed, and we got locked in,” said UMHB senior defensive end Sante Parker Jr., who had 1½ of his team’s four sacks. “It’s an adrenaline rush when you get sacks and get interceptions and make big plays. It gets the whole defense going.”
After a 246-yard, 35-point first half, the Crusaders had 169 yards and 10 points after intermission.
In the third quarter, they turned over the ball on downs at the TLU 29 on their first possession before answering a 40-yard field goal by the Bulldogs’ Joaquin Rodriguez with a 22-yarder by Anthony Avila.
TLU then went 77 yards in 11 plays for Cosme’s 20-yard TD throw to Joshua Muncrief early in the fourth, and UMHB’s next drive ended in a punt. Bowden then helped his offense again when he intercepted Cosme at the Bulldogs 42, and the Crusaders scored a second-half touchdown for just the second time in a three-week span when Miller caught a 2-yard slant pass from King with 2:59 remaining.
The Bulldogs had 207 yards in the second half to finish with 327 against a UMHB defense that got a game-high 10 tackles from linebacker Durand Hill.
UMHB finished with 415 yards, most of them through the air. Miller totaled 128 yards on six catches, and Jordan had eight receptions for 74 yards.
After back-to-back road games, the Crusaders host Sul Ross State next Saturday before an open date the following week as they seek a fix to their second-half woes.
“I felt like we could have played a little harder in the second half,” Parker said. “Some of us just came out flat, and that’s something we need to address as a team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.