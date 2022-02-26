BELTON — Mary Hardin-Baylor can kick up its heels. The Crusaders are going to the big dance.
Junior guard Josiah Johnson scored a game-high 33 points, and No. 7 UMHB led for all but 45 seconds on its way to a 99-82 victory over LeTourneau in the American Southwest Conference tournament championship game Saturday night at Mayborn Campus Center.
The 13th consecutive win and third in a three-day span for the Crusaders (25-2) secured their first conference title since 2010 and third overall while punching their ticket to the NCAA Division III Tournament for the seventh time in program history.
The last time UMHB was in the NCAA tourney, it advanced all the way to the 2013 national championship game before falling to Amherst.
UMHB led by 11 points midway through the first half, was up 48-38 at intermission and widened the gap to 17 points just 2½ minutes after the break. The Yellowjackets (22-5) got as close as 64-58 at the 11-minute mark before the Crusaders surged again, building a 17-point lead with 3:42 left, cruising to the finish line and spilling onto the floor in celebration when the final buzzer sounded.
Deonte Jackson scored 15 points, and Andrew Eberhardt had 21 to pace LeTourneau. Kyle Matthews added 18 points, and Warren Richardson chipped in 12 for the Yellowjackets, who shot 51 percent (29-of-57) from the floor but couldn’t match the Crusaders’ athleticism.
The bracket for the NCAA Tournament will be released at 11 a.m. Monday. The Division III Final Four is scheduled for March 18-19 in Fort Wayne, Ind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.