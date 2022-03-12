CLEVELAND — Mary Hardin-Baylor’s magical ride ran out of steam on the shore of Lake Erie. The Crusaders’ quest for their second Final Four appearance will have to wait another year.
Elmhurst erased a 15-point, first-half deficit to force overtime, and the 16th-ranked Bluejays never trailed in the extra session on their way to an 87-84 victory over No. 6 UMHB in the fourth round of the NCAA Division III Tournament on Saturday night.
Playing their second overtime game in as many days, the Crusaders (28-3) managed only four points over the first 4½ minutes of the bonus period.
Carson Hammond’s inbound pass to the far sideline was caught by Josiah Johnson, whose off-balance and contested 3-point attempt was off the mark to end it.
Elmhurst advanced to next week’s Final Four for the first time in program history, while UMHB’s bid to reach the semifinals for the second time — and first since 2013 — came to an end.
Wright’s three-point play had UMHB up by eight early in the second, and the lead was 68-61 with 8:16 left. Elmhurst seized a 72-68 advantage with an 11-0 run that was halted by Hammond’s 3-pointer at the 5:48 mark, and neither team had more than a four-point cushion the rest of the night.
Wright’s transition layup put the Crusaders up 77-74 with 42 seconds remaining in regulation, and the Bluejays forced overtime with Dominic Genco’s three-point play 10 seconds later.
Jack Rhode had 21 points to pace Elmhurst, which got 18 from Genco, 17 from Ocean Johnson and 11 from Bryce Drews.
Ty Prince scored a team-high 21 points for UMHB, despite suffering a cut on his forehead early in the first half. Wright had 14 points, Luke Feely 12 and Payton Brooks 10. Johnson, who came in averaging 25 points per game, finished with nine.
NCAA DIVISION III TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
Saturday, March 12
- Elmhurst 87, Mary Hardin-Baylor 84, OT
- Wabash 81, Ill. Wesleyan 75
- Marietta 81, Chris. Newport 79
- Randolph-Macon 76, WPI 53
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.