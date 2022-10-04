BELTON — Larry Harmon has had the utmost confidence in his offense all season long, and he believes the defense is rounding into form.
But when it comes to the leadership of his veterans — specifically the 12-player group known as the Unity Council — the Mary Hardin-Baylor head coach said there’s plenty of room for growth.
“The guys know I won’t waste their time or lie to them. I told them if we don’t get better leadership on our team, this season will not be as long as we’ve had in the past and we’re all going to be very disappointed,” said Harmon, whose fourth-ranked Crusaders (4-1, 3-0 American Southwest Conference) travel to Marshall to face East Texas Baptist (2-2, 2-1) on Saturday afternoon.
“They understand. They know what needs to happen. The Unity Council says that they’re up for the challenge. Now we’ll just have to see if they put any action into what they said to me.”
The leadership shortcomings have shown up the most in two areas — practice lulls and penalties.
Harmon is accustomed to veteran players of the past correcting their teammates for even the slightest misstep during workouts. He said that hasn’t always been the case this season.
“The guys on the Unity Council, they’re all decent leaders in their own way. I’m trying to get them to be a little more vocal, hold the standard a little higher,” he said. “They’re still wanting to be buddies with everybody instead of being more like coaches and understanding that there’s a standard we have to perform at. When we don’t, we need to be pushing the envelope to get back to that standard.”
When it comes to the penalties, Harmon understands there will be the occasional holding call or pass interference flag. What he can’t tolerate are personal fouls, infractions for which UMHB was penalized eight times over the last two games.
Players being held accountable by the team’s leaders would go a long way toward eliminating those fouls.
“It’s just fake bravado stuff. It’s being chippy and pushing late. It’s just not our culture and what we do,” Harmon said. “We have to get guys to understand that we don’t need to be doing that. We’re the defending national champs. We have our destiny in our own hands. All we have to do is go out and play hard in between the whistles, and everything else will take care of itself.
“If we can get our leadership going a little bit better, and get our maturity a little better and stop having some stupid penalties, we’ll be able to achieve all of our goals.”
That leadership will be key over the next few weeks, the portion of the season in which players can hit the proverbial wall as practices and film study and everything else involved in preparation can seem like more of a chore.
“I think we’re moving in the right direction, and now it gets hard. The grind is here. The season isn’t fresh or new anymore. People are banged up. There’s a mental toughness and true love for the grind that you have to have,” Harmon said. “It’s the leadership of this team that needs to carry us through this.”
REWIND
UMHB is coming off last week’s 38-7 win over an Austin College squad that was content just to keep the score down. The Kangaroos defense dropped eight guys into coverage all afternoon to prevent big plays through the air, and their offense used up every second of the play clock on every snap to limit the Crusaders’ number of possessions.
“They forced us to hand off the ball all day, trying to really slow the clock down. They were really trying to shorten the game to try to keep the score somewhat respectable,” Harmon said. “Yes, we were flat. But the style of the game got really, really slow and kind of dragged. I didn’t think we had our heads in the game the whole time.”
Despite all of that, the Crusaders managed to produce 547 yards, including 368 on the ground, while limiting the Kangaroos to only 145 — 89 of which came on AC’s opening possession.
Still, though, Harmon said his players and staff weren’t overly satisfied with the performance.
“Our kids didn’t feel good about the way they played. They have a lot of pride, and so do the coaches, and we’re going to do a better job this week,” he said. “I know our guys will respond and be ready to play against East Texas Baptist.”
SPEAKING OF THE TIGERS
ETBU has alternated wins and loss, falling to Wisconsin-La Crosse and Howard Payne and defeating McMurry and Southwestern.
The Tigers average 341.3 yards and 23.3 points per game with an offense directed by freshman quarterback Cornelius Banks. They give up 309.8 yards and 25.5 points with a defense that’s anchored by its front four.
“They have a group of receivers that’s really talented. They have a couple of running backs that run the ball really well. Defensively, they have a good line that can get pressure by sending just four guys,” Harmon said. “The challenge for our offense will be protecting (quarterback Kyle King) and staying balanced with the run and pass. For our defense, we have to make them one-dimensional and then not give up big plays when they throw the ball. Their quarterback is a freshman, so we have to make him uncomfortable.”
NO ONE DOES IT BETTER
UMHB senior receiver and return man KJ Miller became the NCAA Division III career leader in return yards during last week’s game, pushing his total to 2,271 yards.
“He’s a special guy. His attitude and love for his team is unbelievable. He’s a joy to be around,” Harmon said. “I hope our coaches enjoy coaching him, because guys like him don’t come around very often.”
THE POLL
There was little movement in this week’s Division III coaches poll.
North Central (4-0) remained No. 1, followed by Mount Union (4-0). Wisconsin-Whitewater (3-1), which handed the Crusaders their only loss, jumped one spot to No. 3 and UMHB slipped one slot to fourth. Linfield (3-0) rounded out the top five.
Trinity (4-0), Johns Hopkins (5-0), St. John’s (3-1), Delaware Valley (5-0) and Cortland (4-0) completed the top 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.