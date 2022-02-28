BELTON — When the NCAA Division III Tournament tips off Friday, the Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s team will have the advantage of playing on its home floor in front of what is expected to be a large and raucous crowd, while the UMHB women’s squad will be on the road as it tries to continue its recent string of postseason success.
UMHB will host two rounds of the men’s tournament at Mayborn Campus Center starting Friday, when Trinity (22-5) faces No. 25 Whitworth (22-4) at 3 p.m., followed by a matchup between the sixth-ranked Crusaders (25-2) and Chapman (22-4) at 5:30.
It is the Crusaders’ seventh trip to the NCAA tourney and first since they advanced all the way to the 2013 national championship game before falling to Amherst. When the 64-team bracket was released Monday showing UMHB as a host site, the Crusaders erupted in celebratory shouts.
The winners of the first-round games in Belton will square off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, with the second-round victor advancing to the Sweet 16 at a site still to be determined.
“I really thought it was about 50-50 that we would either go to California or we would host,” second-year UMHB head coach Clif Carroll said. “We feel blessed to get to play in front of our crowd again.”
The Crusaders locked up an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament by winning the American Southwest Conference tournament title Saturday night. They face a Chapman team that received an at-large bid after falling to Pomona-Pitzer in the championship game of the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Trinity garnered the automatic berth out of the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference, and Whitworth won the Northwest Conference.
On the women’s side, the 16th-ranked Lady Crusaders (22-4) received an at-large bid three days after falling in the ASC tournament semifinals last Friday night. The NCAA shipped them to Memphis, Tenn., to face Webster (25-0) on Friday, when Rhodes (23-2) hosts No. 21 East Texas Baptist (20-5) — the ASC runner-up — in the other first-round game at that site.
ASC tourney champion Hardin-Simmons (21-4) was given the right to host two rounds, despite not being regionally ranked most of the season. The other three teams in Abilene are Trinity, Whitman and Whittier.
“I felt like we would get in because the information I had gotten was that we’d finish No. 1 our region,” Lady Crusaders coach Mark Morefield said. “I figured Trinity or Rhodes would host. I didn’t think Hardin-Simmons would host. You never know, though, when you’re leaving it to a committee to decide.”
It is the Lady Crusaders’ third straight trip to the NCAA Tournament in seven seasons under Morefield, who guided them to the Sweet 16 in their previous two appearances. The face a Webster team that won the league title of the lightly regarded St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
By not putting all three ASC teams in the same four-team pod, the NCAA avoided pitting league foes against each other in the first round. Morefield would have liked to see the same thing accomplished by having two Texas schools serve as hosts.
“There’s talk about not wanting to keep all the Texas teams grouped together. Well how about bringing in some teams and having two hosts in Texas instead of sending Texas teams out of state?” he said. “I think the southwest and Texas are still looking to get respect. There are good basketball teams here. All the good basketball isn’t played in the Midwest and the Northeast.
“After Friday night, though, the good thing is just that we’re in. It feels good to be in, and we’ll go make our own road.”
