BELTON — Mary Hardin-Baylor’s teams led for all but 53 seconds Monday night against Concordia Texas as the Lady Crusaders cruised to a 66-59 win before the 19th-ranked Crusaders displayed their baseline-to-baseline athleticism in a 111-101 victory in an American Southwest Conference basketball twinbill at Mayborn Campus Center.
It was the first of three home doubleheaders this week for the UMHB squads, which host Sul Ross State on Thursday night and Howard Payne on Saturday afternoon.
MEN
The Crusaders were up by 23 points late in the first half and led by as many as 32 after the break, going 40-of-68 (59 percent) from the field for the night.
Luke Feely and Carson Hammond added 13 points each, Ty Prince 11 and Nathan Stoltz 10 for UMHB.
Luis Gonzalez scored 22 points to pace the Tornados (6-4, 3-3), who made a late run to make the deficit more respectable.
WOMEN
With a handful of players out because of illness, UMHB (9-2, 6-0) got point production from up and down its lineup to put away Concordia (3-8, 1-5) in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score indicated.
Sophomore forward Ashley Faux scored a game-high 14 points for the Lady Crusaders — who led by as many as 18 twice in the second half, including with 3 minutes remaining — as they stretched their winning streak to eight games.
“I’m definitely more confident now than I was last year. Coach has put a lot of faith and trust in me,” said Faux, who was 6-of-14 from the floor as UMHB shot 41 percent overall. “Having that from my coach and teammates helps me be calm on the court and have confidence.”
After Concordia went ahead 5-3 in the opening 2 minutes, UMHB used balanced scoring to build a 10-point lead by the end of the first quarter before going cold to start the second.
The Lady Crusaders went more than 6 minutes without a field goal as the Tornados crept back within two at 24-22, but UMHB surged again. An 11-0 run — highlighted by six straight points from Faux — gave the Lady Crusaders their biggest lead of the half at 35-22, and they carried a 37-25 advantage into intermission after shooting 40 percent (14-of-35) from the field over the initial 20 minutes. Concordia shot just 22 percent (5-of-23) in the first half, scoring almost half of its points from the free throw line.
“Sometimes, we get overly physical,” UMHB coach Mark Morefield said. “That might be a testament to what we do in practice when we don’t call a lot of fouls so our girls learn to play through fouls. The other side of that is sometimes we get overly physical.”
Arieona Rosborough’s transition bucket gave the Lady Crusaders their first 18-point lead with 6 minutes left in the third, before the Tornados trimmed the gap to 50-41 entering the fourth.
A trio of 3-pointers by Jaqueline Cilliers in a 3½-minute span early in the fourth all but sealed the outcome. UMHB widened the deficit to 66-48 with 3 minutes to go before Concordia scored the game’s final 11 points against the Lady Crusaders’ reserves.
Erin Toro scored 13 points, and Mikayla Johnson added 11 for the Tornados, who shot just 34 percent.
Cilliers finished with 12 points, and Rosborough had 11 points, 15 rebounds and six assists as UMHB executed on the offensive end against multiple defensive looks from Concordia.
“We’re going to see a lot of teams do that. Teams are going to try to mix it up to slow us down. That’s what we’ve been practicing against. Our motion offense allows us to be flexible,” Morefield said. “We have some lineups that are better against man, and some that are better against zone. We just have to make those changes really quick.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.