BELTON — One week after keeping Texas Lutheran mostly in check, the task for Mary Hardin-Baylor’s defense will be a little tougher this Saturday when it must deal with one of the most resurgent offenses in the American Southwest Conference.
Sul Ross State went to work in the offseason, recruiting the junior college ranks and utilizing the transfer portal to retool an attack that averages 431.3 yards per game.
“They have a new, revamped offense and all kinds of weapons now,” said UMHB head coach Larry Harmon, whose fourth-ranked Crusaders (6-1, 5-0) host the Lobos (2-4, 2-2) on Saturday afternoon. “They did a great job getting some junior college kids and some portal kids. They’ve really improved their skill set on offense.”
Quarterback Trent Graves is a transfer from the University of Akron who has thrown for 1,168 yards, and fellow Lobos QB Trent Graves — a junior college transfer out of Colorado — has 619 yards passing. Among their targets in the receivers corps are transfers Eddie Sinegal (UTEP), Austin Ogunmakin (North Texas) and Gus Charles (Texas A&M-Commerce).
“We don’t want to get into a shootout where nobody can stop anybody and it comes down to who can score the most. I’m not interested in that,” Harmon said. “They can score from anywhere on the field. They threw a screen pass against Hardin-Simmons that went for 70 yards, so they’ve got guys.
“It’s going to come down to us executing and playing hard and tackling, and our offense has to do a nice job of keeping their offense off the field.”
Sul Ross State has run the ball effectively at times, averaging 102 yards rushing per game, but it prefers to go to the air where it averages 329.3 yards an outing.
Over the last two weeks in losses to ASC co-leader Howard Payne and No. 12 Hardin-Simmons, the Lobos totaled 751 yards passing.
“It’s not that they can’t run it. They just don’t. When they’re in spread formations, they just want to throw it,” Harmon said. “Everybody has been scared of their receivers, which I understand because they’re talented guys. But you can’t drop eight guys in coverage all day and leave that quarterback just standing back there with no pressure on him.
“If you give him time to throw and he doesn’t feel any pressure, he’s going to find the open guy. You can’t cover everybody for four or five seconds. We’re going to try to stay in a four-man front, mix up blitz packages and challenge that quarterback by making him uncomfortable.”
The UMHB defense gives up just 300.7 yards and 15 points per game, and much of the burden of pressuring the quarterback will be on the shoulders of starting defensive ends Sante Parker Jr. and Trey Belyeu-Witcher and freshman backups Dorian Pittman and Myles Terry.
The Crusaders had only five sacks through the first five games but added five more over the last two weeks, and Harmon credits the increased pressure to the progress of Pittman and Terry.
“We’ve increased our pressure package enough that it maybe makes teams look for it a little more,” Harmon said. “But where we’re making gains is with those freshman defensive ends. The light bulb is starting to turn on for them.
“We missed five sacks against TLU. We had him five times, and he broke through. Those freshmen are talented. They’re just not strong yet. They’re 18- and 19-year-old kids who aren’t strong enough to pull down a 22-year-old man yet, but they’ve gotten better at getting to him.”
Second-half woes
The plot of UMHB’s last three games sounds like a broken record — the Crusaders get off to a fast start in the first half then coast home after intermission. During that three-week span, they scored 87 first-half points and only 20 in the second half, despite playing their starters for almost all of the final two quarters in each contest.
It’s a trend Harmon wants to see end this week.
“I hope our guys realize that we have to finish these games. It’s nice that we’re talented enough to play just one half and win, but you’re not going to beat good playoff teams like that,” he said. “We’re in a little lull right now, and we better catch our second wind quick. I’d like to see us with that killer mentality that we’re going to play a complete game.
“Our challenge this week is to practice like we’ve been practicing, but we also want to walk away Saturday feeling like we played a complete game and knowing that we’re ready to go make a run in the playoffs.”
Around the ASC
UMHB and Howard Payne (6-1, 5-0) are tied atop the league standings and square off Nov. 5 in Brownwood. Hardin-Simmons (5-1, 3-1) is third.
Howard Payne is idle this Saturday before visiting Hardin-Simmons next week when UMHB has its open date.
The poll
There were no changes in the top 10 of this week’s NCAA Division III coaches poll.
North Central (6-0) remained No. 1, followed by Mount Union (6-0), Wisconsin-Whitewater (5-1), UMHB and Linfield (5-0).
Trinity (6-0), Johns Hopkins (6-0), St. John’s (5-1), Wisconsin-La Crosse (5-1) and Delaware Valley (7-0) held their ground in the next five spots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.