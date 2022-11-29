BELTON — Mary Hardin-Baylor is one of only eight NCAA Division III programs that will be playing football when the calendar turns to December, and yet Crusaders head coach Larry Harmon is waiting for his team to hit its peak.
“I still don’t think we’ve played our best football,” he said. “I think our best football is still front of us.”
That’s saying something for a squad that cranks out 476.8 yards per game and is outscoring opponents by an average of 30 points an outing.
Again though, Harmon wants more.
“I want us to get back into attacking and taking shots and getting the ball to our playmakers. I don’t want us to be worried about making a mistake,” he said. “You can’t play timid. You have to be loose and free and take what the defense gives you. If they’re going to drop eight into coverage, we’re going to run it. If they’re going to load the box, we’re going to throw it.”
The Crusaders’ next opportunity to put it all together comes Saturday afternoon, when No. 3 UMHB (11-1) hosts No. 20 Bethel (10-2) in a quarterfinal playoff game on Fredenburg Field at Crusader Stadium.
To give his team the best opportunity to advance to next week’s semifinals and stay on track in its quest to win back-to-back national championships, Harmon plans to do less grinding on the practice field and more teaching in the meeting room.
“We’ve learned over the years that we want to be the freshest team in the tournament, so we do a little less on the field and more in the meetings,” he said. “By this time of the year, our guys know our base stuff. You just have to tweak some stuff for who you’re playing.
“By the time you get to Week 13 and 14, guys are banged up. You have to pull off a little bit.”
Who is Bethel?
Bethel is a private Christian university and seminary of about 5,600 students in St. Paul, Minn.
The Royals were runners-up in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, with losses to Wisconsin-Platteville in non-conference action and No. 6 St. John’s in the MIAC title game. They received one of five at-large playoff bids and knocked off No. 18 Wheaton and No. 4 Linfield — both on the road — to earn a spot in the quarterfinals.
Saturday will mark the first meeting between UMHB and Bethel, but Harmon said that doesn’t change the way his team will prepare.
“I’ll make some calls and talk to some people who have played Bethel and have more knowledge about their team than just what’s on paper,” he said. “Every game plan is different. You have to work through the formations and defensive fronts and things like that and develop your plan. You just work the problem.
“Sometimes, it’s in your advantage to play someone new. You might not know them, but they also don’t know you.”
Rewind
UMHB advanced to the third round by virtue of a 54-0 thrashing of Huntingdon and last week’s 24-17 victory at Trinity, where the Crusaders led 17-0 in the opening minute of the third quarter and 24-10 heading into the fourth before having to fight off the Tigers’ comeback bid.
“We held it together. When things weren’t always going the way we wanted them to go, I thought the guys did a great job of staying positive and having confidence and trying to execute the things they needed to do to win the game,” Harmon said. “When you have momentum change like it did, I was proud of our guys to keep fighting to get it back. That’s the sign of a team that has a chance to win it all.”
Hushing the doubters
Despite being the defending national champion and winner of 31 of its last 32 games, UMHB believes it still has something to prove.
“It all stems from how we got seeded in our region and how loaded our part of the bracket is compared to others,” Harmon said. “We have a lot of pride on our team. Our guys feel like a bunch of people still don’t believe in us, so they have a little bit of a chip. They have the mentality of, ‘So you don’t think we can do this again? Well, we’re going to go out and show you that we can.’”
Elite eight
Whoever prevails Saturday at Crusader Stadium will face No. 1 North Central (12-0) or No. 9 Ithaca (12-0) in next week’s semifinals.
The quarterfinal matchups on the other side of the bracket are No. 2 Mount Union (12-0) against No. 8 Delaware Valley (11-1), and No. 12 Wartburg (12-0) against unranked Aurora (11-1).
