BELTON — Mary Hardin-Baylor scheduled highly ranked opponents for the first two weeks of the season so it could discover its weaknesses before beginning American Southwest Conference play.
After a rout of Muhlenberg did little in that regard, last week’s loss at Wisconsin-Whitewater shone a bright light on the areas in which the Crusaders need improvement.
Now it’s time for No. 5 UMHB (1-1) to go to work on the necessary fixes prior to Saturday night’s ASC opener against Southwestern (1-1) at Crusader Stadium.
“We chose these two (non-conference games) because we thought it would be what we needed to be ready to win our conference,” UMHB head coach Larry Harmon said. “Our conference is difficult. Hardin-Simmons is a really good football program. Howard Payne is really emerging as a good football program, and East Texas Baptist has always been a pain in our back side.
“We know we’re going to have to play well, and it starts this week with Southwestern. If we’re still thinking about last week, Southwestern is going to whip us good.”
UMHB’s primary downfalls in the 28-24 loss at No. 4 UW-Whitewater were a defensive front that couldn’t produce a pass rush, a secondary that struggled in third-and-long situations and an offense that was held out of the end zone on four straight plays from inside the Warhawks 2-yard line when the Crusaders could have extended their lead to 10 points with less than 3 minutes left.
Instead, UW-Whitewater made a goal-line stand then drove 99 yards for the game-winning touchdown.
“We played a national championship-type game on the road in a hostile environment and, with three minutes left, everything was in our power to put the game away,” Harmon said. “We were winning the game and could have put the nail in the coffin, and we didn’t do it. Those are things that we’re used to being able to do. Those are things that championship teams do.
“It wasn’t all us. Whitewater definitely had something to do with it. But at the same time, if we’re going to achieve the goals that we want to achieve, we’re going to have to learn from this.”
The loss snapped UMHB’s 21-game winning streak that included last year’s NCAA Division III national title. It was the Crusaders’ first defeat since UW-Whitewater came to Belton for a 2019 quarterfinal playoff game and walked away with a 26-7 victory.
“I don’t think we played very well at all,” Harmon said. “I think our kids played incredibly hard, played with a lot of heart and effort. We didn’t execute a lot of stuff.
“The good news is that as bad as things were Saturday, there’s nothing that can’t be fixed with coaching. I’m 100 percent confident that our guys want to make plays. They want to be good.”
Conference opener
Harmon didn’t get into specifics Monday about what type of changes his team will make ahead of Saturday night’s contest but did say he hasn’t ruled out changing the starting lineup, and that defensive coordinator Jack Johnson will have a streamlined scheme this week.
“As a coach, you have to ask why our guys (in the secondary) weren’t confident enough to make plays on the ball, why we were confused, why we were having so much trouble communicating. All of that took place,” Harmon said. “Maybe we were asking too much of our kids.
“We need to play with confidence and we need to play fast. We’re going to have a really basic game plan this week to free our guys up to play fast and make plays.”
The Crusaders averaged 505 yards through the first two games but allowed an average of 399.5.
This week they face a Southwestern team — coached by Joe Austin — that averages 369 yards while yielding 467.5. The Pirates opened the season with a 32-31 overtime victory at home against Cal Lutheran before last week’s 42-15 loss at Belhaven.
“I think Joe Austin is a brilliant mind. He does a great job of finding ways to attack us that nobody else sees, and he’s a master at some trick stuff,” Harmon said. “Some day when we’re not competitors, I’d really like to visit with him because he does some great things with what he has.”
Ceremonial night
Prior to Saturday’s scheduled 6 p.m. kickoff, UMHB will officially dedicate the field at Crusader Stadium in honor of former head coach Pete Fredenburg.
Fredenburg started the school’s football program from scratch in 1998, guiding the Crusaders to a record of 231-39 while winning 17 conference titles and two national championships.
Poll watching
The Crusaders’ loss to the Warhawks brought some changes to the top of the national poll.
UMHB slipped from No. 1 to No. 5 and was supplanted at the top by North Central (1-0), which fell to the Crusaders in last year’s Stagg Bowl.
St. John’s (2-0), Mount Union (1-0), UW-Whitewater (1-1) and UMHB (1-1) completed the top five. ASC member Hardin-Simmons (1-0) came in at No. 6, followed by fellow Texas program Trinity (2-0), Linfield (1-0), Johns Hopkins (2-0) and Wheaton (0-1) to round out the top 10.
