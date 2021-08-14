BELTON — Following a year in which the 2020 fall season was scrapped because of the pandemic, Mary Hardin-Baylor is finally back to doing what it loves — building a team to compete for the national championship.
Sure, last spring’s abbreviated five-game season provided the program with some sort of reward in the form of a conference title, but the Crusaders have been perennial components of the bigger picture, of which the initial brush strokes were added Thursday.
“We’re a lot more motivated this year because the opportunity to compete for a national title last year was stripped from us,” UMHB senior quarterback Kyle King said Thursday after the first practice of the new season.
Evidently, the number of players with that goal at UMHB is large. It’s 255 to be exact, giving the Crusaders their largest group ever.
“We’re utilizing all of the dressing rooms we have, two here at the field houses and three at the stadium,” UMHB head coach Pete Fredenburg said.
To get practice repetitions for a group of that size and allow players to attend their classes that started Monday, the team will be split into two groups for the first two weeks, with returners practicing at 6:30 a.m. and the newcomers at 6:30 p.m.
“It’s going to be hard on our coaches, but that’s the best way to evaluate those new guys. We have a lot of good players, and we want to make sure we give them a chance,” Fredenburg said. “We’ll do that for a couple of weeks and then we’ll pull them together and declare a JV and a varsity team.”
After serving as the backup for the first three games of the spring before starting the last two, King enters the fall atop the quarterback depth chart with plenty of playmakers — including speedy receiver Aaron Sims, who is back after missing all of 2019 with an injury and sitting out last spring — at his disposal.
“I don’t feel more pressure. I welcome the responsibility of being the starter,” King said. “I have a bigger role this year, both on the field and off the field as a leader and captain. That’s different for me, but I think it helps me perform better.”
On the other side of the ball, the defense should be bolstered by the presence of a healthy Keith Gipson. The senior cornerback led the team in interceptions and was second in tackles during the 2019 season but was hobbled all last spring by a knee injury.
“I finally feel healthy. I trained over the summer, doing whatever they told me to do for my knee,” he said. “About a month ago, I finally felt the strength come back to where I can cut fast and make more moves. I have more stuff to work on, but I feel pretty good.
“There was never a doubt in my mind about playing, knowing that we get another year to play after the COVID season. This is my family, and I love being here. We have to make another run at a championship for sure.”
UMHB’s championship chase kicks off at home with its only non-conference game Sept. 4 against Simpson and continues with nine American Southwest Conference matchups before the playoffs begin Nov. 20.
“The players are excited about being able to try to win a national championship,” Fredenburg said. “The concern that we’ve been talking about a lot is that we can’t have any COVID. It will count as a loss if you can’t play, and there won’t be any makeup games. We have to protect our players.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.