 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UMHB women close late to topple Webster in D3 tourney opener

  • 0

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arieona Rosborough had a double-double, and No. 21 Mary Hardin-Baylor closed with a 7-0 run in the final minute to escape with a 79-76 victory over Webster on Friday night in the first round of the women’s NCAA Division III Tournament.

    The Lady Crusaders (23-4), who trailed 76-72 with 1:06 remaining, advanced to face East Texas Baptist in the second round today.

    Rosborough started UMHB’s final surge with a three-point play at the 58-second mark, and Bethany McLeod’s 3-pointer with 36 seconds left gave the Lady Crusaders a 78-76 lead. After Rosborough went 1-of-2 at the foul line 24 seconds later, Webster turned over the ball on its final possession to end it.

    Rosborough finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds. Kaitlyn Kollmorgen added 16 points, Ashley Faux 15 and McLeod 11 for UMHB, which seeks its third straight trip to the Sweet 16.

    Bethany Lancaster had a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Julie Baudendistel scored 22 points for the Gorlocks.

    You must be logged in to react.
    Click any reaction to login.
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0

    (0) comments

    Welcome to the discussion.

    Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
    PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
    Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
    Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
    Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
    Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
    Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

    Post a comment
    Stop watching this discussion.

    Poll

    Are you concerned that Russia’s attack on Ukraine will escalate to include other areas of eastern Europe?

    You voted:

    Midweek Poll

    Do you think marijuana should be decriminalized in Texas?

    You voted:

    Most Popular

    Images

    Commented