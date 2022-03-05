MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mary Hardin Baylor outscored East Texas Baptist by 16 in the third quarter then went on a late fourth-quarter run en route to a 75-57 victory over its fellow American Southwest Conference representative Saturday night in the second round of the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Trailing by one after a back-and-fourth first half that had eight lead changes, the Lady Crusaders (24-4) led by as much as 16 in the third quarter when they scored 23 points and held the Lady Tigers (21-6) to seven, and took a 52-37 advantage into the fourth.
ETBU scored the first eight points of the final period and got within six twice, the second of which was at 61-55 with about 4 minutes to play. UMHB responded with a game-ending 14-2 burst to punch its third consecutive trip to the Sweet 16.
Bethany McLeod posted a team-high 18 points for the Lady Crusaders, who shot 26-of-51 from the floor in a contest that had 54 fouls called. Arieona Rosborough added 14 points, Aja Homes had 10 and Ashley Faux nine.
It was the third encounter between the teams this season. They split their conference matchups, with UMHB winning on the road 72-70 in overtime before ETBU avenged that loss in the regular-season finale, 71-57.
UMHB, which beat Webster on Friday in the first round, will play Transylvania (26-0) in the third round next week. Details were not available by press time.
