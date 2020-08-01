Ellison graduate Matthias Nero will continue his basketball and scholastic career at Sterling College in Sterling, Kansas, in August. Nero signed with Sterling on July 13 and is excited to play ball at the collegiate level.
“It feels good to sign with a school,” Nero said, “COVID-19 has made it hard to get scholarships.”
Nero said that Oklahoma Wesleyan University, Oklahoma City University, and Park University were just some of the many colleges that approached him to play.
“They (Sterling) were the only ones that were loyal to me,” he said. “The way I was raised is that I am loyal, and they were the only ones that kept their offer on the table the entire time I was looking to play at the collegiate level. They have a good program and are Christ-centered, which is something that I was raised on as well. The coach there and I have a real good relationship and we talk almost every day.”
Ellison head coach Alberto Jones said he is proud of Nero in the one year that he coached him.
“He is a pretty good kid,” he said. “He is extremely athletic and talented, We won district last season and were a game away from going to the state championship and he was part of that. I think he will do well there.”
Traellis “The Guru” Gregg, head coach of the American Athletic Union’s Apex Predators was an integral part of Nero’s development as a player.
“I got him in the 10th grade,” he said, “The thing with Matthias is that a lot of coaches didn’t allow him to reach his full potential. They gave up on him, but I took my time with him and got to learn who he was as a player and as a person. I knew that he had the talent through training him and being a mentor to him.”
Gregg said coaching Nero had its ups and downs because he was trying to learn who Nero was as a person.
“He had a need that needed to be fulfilled,” he said. “That need was a need to score. Once we figured that out, he was good and we set out game plans to let him fulfill that need. Matthias is a floor general and once I got to know him he shined on the court.”
Gregg said he knew Nero was going to sign somewhere but was not sure of his choice.
“I thought he would go D-1,” he said, “Due to coronavirus it did not happen for him and he couldn’t get highlights together, but I know that he will do good at Sterling — he is intrinsically driven and a hard-working kid.”
Nero said his one season with Ellison was one of the best experiences of his life.
“The beginning of the season was fun,” he said. “I transferred from (Harker) Heights, and I started at the point guard position there (Ellison) and we had a strong team. Some of the highlights for me was winning district and going undefeated in it, and then ultimately making it to the regional finals before we lost to Wylie. The team at Ellison was full of all-stars. They are my boys and made the experience a great one for me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.