In 3X9 Series bass tourney action Tuesday at Stillhouse Hollow Lake, 60 teams participated in the three-hour event running from 6 to 9 p.m.
Those 60 teams brought a total of 78 fish to the scales to be weighed in. Each team sought to land the heaviest three-fish limit in the allotted time.
The reservoir was approximately 1.29 feet low and slowly falling with a near-zero flow from the dam.
The surface temperature stood around 85 degrees.
Partners Danny Langley and Trent Stafford beat the rest of the field this week with a 12-pound sack of fish, the largest of which weighed 7.45 pounds. That fish was the second heaviest weighed in for the evening.
That limit won Langley and Stafford $1,010.
Langley said, “We started in a spot where we had caught two seven-(pound fish) in the last two weeks, so (we) knew it had possible big fish. Trent caught the 7.45-(pound fish) about 6:45 p.m. and we just kept at it and culled one time about 9:10 PM -- that sealed it for us.”
Second place went to husband-and-wife duo Charlie Gantenbein and Wendy Randolph with 11.5 pounds. They earned $320.
Third place went to the team landing the contest’s largest fish. Gary Johnson and Mike Soden brought an 8.48-pound largemouth over the gunwale, earning them a check for $530 for their 10.87-pound
string. Those earnings included the big bass prize.
This week’s catch of 78 fish matched that of the previous week. Those 78 fish weighed a cumulative 224.05 pounds, yielding an average per-fish weight of 2.87 pounds. The average number of fish weighed
in per team was 1.3. The average weight of fish placed on the scales per team was 3.67 pounds.
Of the 60 teams competing, 32 weighed in at least one fish.
New participants are welcome to the series at any point in the March through September run. Contact Dean Thompson of Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle at 254-690-3474 for details.
