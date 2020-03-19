After just two weekly contests into its six-month run, the 3X9 Series bass tourney held on Tuesday evenings at the Stillhouse Marina hit the same bump in the road much of America has encountered with the coronavirus.
The series is currently in a wait-and-see mode after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers rescinded the organization’s lake activity permit and after Bell County limited events, including outdoor gatherings, to a maximum of 10 persons.
On Tuesday, the team of Thomas Wells and BJ Carothers repeated as victors after taking first place last week.
The men’s three-fish limit last week weighed in at 16.59 pounds. This week, the team’s weighed in 19.80 pounds, anchored by the event’s largest bass, which weighed 10.42 pounds.
Carothers and I compared notes by phone and we both observed how, almost overnight, the fish have shifted from deep water to the shallows.
When asked about his presentation, Carothers said the Zoom 8-inch Magnum Lizard in Green Pumpkin Red color fished in 6-8 feet of water was the way to go.
Wells and Carothers, fishing out of a new Caymas bass boat, not only won the first place prize of $1,040 and the big bass prize of $305, but also cashed in on Caymas’ contingency prize of $7,000 for victories taking place while fishing from that boatmaker’s vessels.
Second place went to the team of Wade and Cody Key, who landed 15.95 pounds of fish and earned $400.
Third place went to John Gurerra and Paul Stokes with their 15.07-pound sack. They earned $230.
Of the 61 teams participating, 48 weighed in at least one fish and more than 30 teams weighed in a full three-fish limit. In all, 138 fish came across the scales and the cumulative weight of those fish was 435.83 pounds.
Contact Dean Thompson, tournament organizer, at 254-690-FISH (3474), for an updated status about the future of this season’s event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.