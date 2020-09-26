On Tuesday, 45 two-angler teams competed in the second-to-last regular season 3X9 Series weekly event held from 6 to 9 p.m. at Stillhouse Hollow Lake and as the last of the rains from Tropical Storm Beta continued to fall.
This week it took 14.45 pounds of bass to prevail over the pack. That weight was hauled in by partners Zac Akers and Jarret Saltes, the same team which took third place the previous Tuesday with an 11.75-pound sack.
This team weighed in the contest’s single largest bass, which weighed 9.07 pounds. The men earned $880 for their victory.
According to Akers, “We fished a wind-blown point in shallow water with Texas-rigged watermelon red baits. Very soft bites.”
Last week’s victors came in second place this week. Bobby Babcock and Parker Greer boated 15.80 pounds last week, and another 13.72 pounds this week. The pair earned $255.
Third place went to John McAlister and Tom Robey who weighed in 10.60 pounds of bass.
As the outer bands of Beta added nearly two more inches of rain to an already wet September, Stillhouse Hollow, which is 3.39 feet high and still rising, has remained clear in its lower two-thirds, thus not negatively impacting the fishing thus far.
A total of 61 fish were weighed in this week. Of the teams participating, 29 weighed in at least one fish. The cumulative weight of the fish brought in was 171.14 pounds, yielding an average per-fish weight of 2.81 pounds.
The average number of fish caught per team was 1.36, and the average weight of each team’s catch was 3.72 pounds.
All of the captured fish were released alive.
The series championship event will be held on the same body of water on Oct. 4.
Those interested in being spectators at the upcoming championship event may contact tournament director Dean Thompson at 254-290-1937.
