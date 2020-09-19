On Tuesday, 48 teams arrived at the Stillhouse Park boat launch ready to fish the still-rising Stillhouse Hollow Lake which has climbed approximately 6 feet in under two weeks’ time.
There remained only three regular-season events in the 2020 3X9 Series as the tournament began.
In total, 70 fish were weighed in this week, with a cumulative weight of 209.74 pounds, yielding a per-fish average weight of 3 pounds.
Leading the field, and earning $925 for their efforts, was the team of Parker Greer and Bobby Babcock. The pair placed 15.8 pounds of bass on the scales.
Second place went to brothers-in-law James Millsap and Jody Berger with 14.03 pounds, earning them $270.
Coming in third place was Zac Akers and Jarret Saltes with 11.75 pounds.
The big bass prize went to Millsap and Berger for their 8.83-pound largemouth.
As the 3X9 Series regular season wraps up and heads toward its championship event on Oct. 4, the locally popular Tuff-Man Series got underway last weekend on Lake Waco.
This year’s Tuff-Man series will consist of five one-day regular season events, followed by a two-day championship event to be held on Jan. 23-24, in conjunction with the Central Texas Boat Show.
Those teams fishing four of the five events will qualify to fish in the championship event.
The remaining regular season events will visit Lake Limestone on Oct. 18, Lake Whitney on Nov. 15, Stillhouse Hollow on Dec. 13 and Belton Lake on Jan. 10.
A guaranteed $5,000 payout for first place is featured for each of the regular season events.
Winning that $5,000 for the first event held on Lake Waco on Sunday was the team of Joe Contreras and Billy Dehart. Their 19.56-pound, five-fish limit was anchored by a 7.56-pound largemouth, the second largest fish weighed in for the event.
Kyle Goodwin and Kyle Bullard landed the largest fish. It weighed 9.31 pounds.
For information about the Tuff-Man Series, contact Dean Thompson at 254-290-1937 or Jackie Cooper at 254-913-4916.
