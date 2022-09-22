As the 3X9 Series conducted its final regular-season weekly event on Tuesday in advance of its Oct. 9 championship event, the fall/winter Tuff-Man Series fished its first of five monthly regular-season events on Sunday, leading up to a two-day, two-lake championship event to be held in late January 2023.
TUFF-MAN SERIES
After taking first place in the 3X9 Series o, Sept. 13, the father-and-son team of Cris and Justin Tatum turned around and took first place on Lake Limestone at the Tuff-Man Series’ first stop. Their five-fish limit weighed 22.45 pounds.
Justin Tatum said: “We caught a decent limit early, covering water with a top water and spinnerbait. Once the sun got good and up, we slowed down, picking apart deeper docks, and were able to make a
few crucial culls throughout the day.”
The Tuff-Man Series pits two-angler teams against each other in a full-day, five-fish-limit format with a minimum payout of $5,000 to the winning team. This first event on Sunday drew 97 teams. Each team antes $215 for entry into each event.
The second-place team in this Tuff-Man tourney was Daren Sebek and Ed Whaley. Their five-fish limit weighed 22.04 pounds and earned them $2,350.
Third place and $1,150 went to Zane and Eric Washburn with 20.02 pounds.
More than a half-ton of fish were brought in to be weighed – 1,075.56 pounds to be exact. Those 386 fish averaged out to just under 2.79 pounds per fish.
3X9 SERIES
Thirty-two teams turned out on Tuesday for the year’s final regular season 3X9 Series tournament.
Third place went to none other than the Tatums. These men continued a streak of finishes in the money with a $150 payout for their three-fish, 9.76-pound
limit.
Solo angler CJ Glenn took second place and the big-bass award with his three-fish limit weighing in at 13.33 pounds, anchored by a 7.13-pound largemouth bass.
First place and $780 went to Garrett Hennig and Brandon McQueen. The pair landed three fish with a combined weight of 13.77 pounds.
McQueen said: “We had to change it up this week from fishing in grass and move to the ends of long points on grass edges dragging Texas rigs and ripping a jig. We struggled for bites … only caught three, but they were the right three.”
Dean Thompson, organizer of both the 3X9 Series and the Tuff-Man Series, had this to say as the 3X9 Series closed out its 2022 regular season: “The 2022 3X9 Tuesday Night series is coming to a close with our championship coming on Oct. 9. This season was filled with a lot of fun, averaging 52 (teams) per event for 24 events this year. We encourage you to come out October the 9th to view the weigh-in or catch it on Facebook Live at Tightlines Tuesday Night.”
