Tuesday’s high temperatures negatively impacted both fish and fisherman. This week’s 3X9 Series saw the hottest ambient air temperature for the 2021 season to date, with a 95 air temperature and high humidity.
Angler participation fell off a bit with just 45 teams showing up to fish.
Although fish are a cold-blooded creature with metabolisms which increase and decrease with the temperature of their surroundings, all fish species have a preferred temperature range. The high summer water temperatures experienced in Central Texas are higher than the preferred temperature range of largemouth and smallmouth bass.
Fish often feed in brief spurts, then sulk for long spans of time under such conditions, often feeding at first light, and again at last light.
This week’s victors, brothers Adrian and Daniel Barnes, landed their fish as day gave way to night.
Adrian Barnes said, “(We) caught them on frogs right at dark in shallow grass.”
The brothers’ three-fish limit weighed 11.63 pounds, earning them a check for $1,000.
The second-place team, brothers-in-law James Millsap and Jody Berger, landed the single largest bass of the evening, a 5.92-pound largemouth, which significantly bolstered their three-fish limit of 11.42 pounds.
According to Millsap, he and Berger were, “... throwing big baits on Carolina rigs under small schooling bass in deep water, thirty-five to forty feet.”
Millsap and Berger earned $475.
Third place this week went to Justin Rogers and David Kipp. The men weighed in 11.09 pounds of bass and took home a check for $125.
Last week’s victors, Tim Rake and Donnie Mathes, finished in 23rd place this week, weighing in one fish at 1.79 pounds.
With fewer anglers participating and the heat factor’s negative influence, the series saw a season-to-date low in the total weight of fish brought to the scales. A cumulative total of 142.57 pounds of bass was weighed in.
Although next week’s temperatures are forecast to be lower, that forecast is due to the arrival of another atypical cold front. Summer cold fronts are not known to aid the fishing any.
