On Tuesday evening, 52 two-angler teams checked in with tournament director Dean Thompson and his staff in advance of competing in the 2022 season’s 12 weekly, three-hour-long 3X9 Series tournament which takes place between 6 and 9 p.m.
With all the boats launched and loitering in the general vicinity of the Stillhouse Park boat ramp, each team listened for its assigned number to be called over the loudspeaker. The launch order is based on points accumulated for participation and performance in the season’s prior events.
As the surface temperature breaches the 80F threshold, the fishing typically gets tougher as the heat increases and the summer progresses. That milestone event occurred this week.
This week, a total of 104 bass were weighed in. The cumulative weight of those fish totaled 255.14 pounds, which works out to an average of 2.45 pounds per fish.
All of this tournament’s fish were released alive.
As the scales closed, the tally board told the tales of winners and losers.
Taking first place this week was the team of Daniel Barnes and his young son, Tanner. Their three-fish limit weighed 12.40 pounds and earned them $1,020.
Second place went to the team of Spencer Arredondo and Preston Ellis. Their three-fish limit weighed 10.59 pounds and earned them $320. This catch was anchored by a largemouth bass weighing 5.51 pounds.
Third place was awarded to Dean Alexander and Adrian Sanchez for their 10.47-pound catch.
The tournament’s single largest fish was nabbed by Pete and Justin Garza and brought an additional $380 bonus for that accomplishment.
Pete Garza said this about his accomplishment: “Well, we hit three places with not much luck. Then, within 15 minutes, we got in a school and caught, like, seven or eight fish on back to back casts, and then the six-pounder bit. But, it was tough for the first two hours.”
Participants took bass from various depths during this mid-June event. If history is any teacher, Stillhouse Hollow Lake will soon develop a thermocline, especially given that there is essentially no flow of water coursing through the reservoir due to our ongoing drought.
The development of a thermocline creates a scenario where low dissolved oxygen exists below a certain depth (typically 38-43 feet on this body of water), giving bass anglers yet another factor to consider as they develop their fish-catching strategies.
Those interested in fishing this tournament series may contact Dean Thompson at Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle in Killeen at 254-690-3474.
