On April 30, I received a call from local angler Corey Welch. A number of other catfish anglers were participating in a catfish tournament on Belton Lake at which Welch was a spectator. One of those anglers landed an outsized catfish and Welch contacted me on his behalf to see if, indeed, that fish might be a record, and if so, what needed to be done to submit an application.
Welch is the current catch-and-release record holder for yellow catfish on Stillhouse Hollow Lake after landing a 41-inch specimen in September 2020, so he was familiar with the record application process.
With Welch still on the phone, I did a quick record search for channel catfish records on Belton Lake. I informed him that, based on preliminary measurements, it appeared the catfish Welch was inquiring about would qualify as the “all-tackle” category record for that species.
The angler who made the catch, Cody Smith of Gatesville, was the next to contact me. He and I agreed to meet on Sunday afternoon to get an official length and weight measurement on the fish. For some years now I have operated as an official Texas Parks and Wildlife Department weigh station open to anglers who catch potential record-book fish.
As we got to converse during Smith’s visit, I learned a little about him and the tournament he was participating in when he made his record catch.
Smith, now 34, has been fishing for 28 years and was first introduced to the sport by his grandfather, who he calls “Grampy.”
When asked about the attraction of fishing in a tournament-style setting, Smith said he really enjoys the challenge of fishing with and against other competitive anglers.
Smith’s tournament teammates were Stormy Lee and Mark Miller of Killeen. The three men did their fishing from a Gator Trax duck boat powered by a Black Death motor designed for shallow water operation.
The tournament, put on by the Temple-based Craig Marshall Agency of Farmers Insurance, was orchestrated by Christine Culver. Culver said, “I wanted to do something that would promote Craig Marshall Agency and also be entertaining for the community.”
A number of local sponsors stepped up to make the tournament and prizes possible.
Some of the money received from the event is given to charity. Culver stated that in previous years the donations have gone to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
During the tournament, Smith and his teammates traveled by boat to set out 70 custom-made bank poles. These stout fiberglass spikes which are about 3 feet long and about one-half inch in diameter are designed to have one end driven into the bank or the lake bottom or some form of wood cover. A shock-absorbing length of rubber is attached to the opposite end of the spike. A stout length of cord is attached to the opposite end of that rubber shock absorber, and, on the terminal end of the cord is a large circle hook.
Smith prefers to bait his bank poles with live sunfish. He said, “We catch our bait and place them in clean, filtered water, rinse them, then place them in a clean holding tank and care for and feed them like pet fish to grow them bigger.”
After setting out his poles, Smith went back to check on them about five hours later. As he approached one particular bank pole, there was a lively fish thrashing at the end of the line. Smith used a net to capture the hooked fish and realized right then that he had an unusually large channel catfish now in his possession.
According to Culver, the prizes which the 18 teams competed for included $2,700 for first place, $1,350 for second place, $450 for third place, and $175 for fourth place. Additionally, $450 was to be paid out for the largest blue catfish, the largest yellow catfish and the largest channel catfish.
The prizes for first through fourth places are based on the total weight of fish weighed in.
Each of the teams, which could have up to three members, paid $175 to enter and had the option to pay an additional $90 to be entered into the three “big fish” pots.
As Smith and I took the required measurements on Sunday, the fish measured 26¾ inches long with the mouth closed and tail lobes pinched together.
I maintain three sets of certified scales, one which weighs up to 15 pounds in quarter-pound increments, one which weighs up to 30 pounds in half-pound increments, and another which weighs up to 60 pounds in one-pound increments.
Using the smallest of the three scales, we weighed the fish and found it to be 10.25 pounds, thus exceeding the current record of 8.01 pounds set in 2018.
As Smith looked on, we attached his application and required photos to an email addressed to the Angler Recognition Program of the TPWD and submitted it.
Smith said, “I would like to thank my family for helping out, and my dearest wife (Jessika Smith) for handling everything while fishing, and making sure we are fed, along with working the tournament.”
Smith won the $450 prize for landing the tournament’s largest channel catfish. He and his teammates took third place with the 480 pounds of catfish they weighed in.
Culver stated that next year’s tournament is planned for the first weekend in May and that it will launch from Belton Lake’s Cedar Ridge Park. She may be reached at 254-778-3786 for details.
