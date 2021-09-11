On Tuesday evening, the 24th of 25 regular season bass fishing tournaments in the six-month long 3X9 Series took place on Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
Summer temperatures refused to yield as Central Texas experienced 100-degree weather early in the week, hence, the anglers faced what will likely be the warmest water temperatures of the year.
Fishing was tough. The 42 two-angler teams weighed in only 46 fish; and only 18 teams actually brought legal-sized fish to the scales.
Brothers-in-law Jody Berger and James Millsap won this tournament with a three-fish limit weighing in at 13.04 pounds. Only nine other teams weighed in a full three-fish limit. Among Berger and Millsap’s limit was the contest’s single largest bass weighed in — a largemouth bass weighing 9.56 pounds.
Berger said of his team’s catch, “... it was very slow; we had to keep moving around and I guess you can say we got lucky and found one on an outside grass line just working a Carolina-rig in 25 to 30 feet of water.”
Millsap and Berger split the $1,210 purse for first place and big bass.
Second place went to Joshua Gibbons and Dylan Marshall. Their three-fish limit weighed 11.81 pounds and included the contest’s second largest bass which weighed 6.57 pounds. The men earned a check for $245 for their efforts.
Third place went to the team of Thomas Wells and Justin Rogers. This team’s three-fish limit weighed 11.04 pounds.
Spencer Arredondo landed 10.34 pounds of fish, putting him in fourth place.
Last week’s victors, Randy Fleeman and Chris Miller, finished in 10th place this week with three bass weighing 7.44 pounds.
The 46 fish brought to the scales this week weighed a cumulative 142.46 pounds, yielding an average per-fish weight of 3.10 pounds. With so few fish landed by so few teams, this tournament had the dubious distinction for producing one of the lowest average numbers of fish caught per team for the season, at just 1.1 fish per team.
Once next week’s tournament is complete, the season’s top teams, determined via a point system based on both performance and participation, will face off in a championship event held the following Saturday, also on Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
