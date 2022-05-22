On Tuesday evening, 59 two-angler teams competed in the weekly 3X9 Series bass tournament held on Stillhouse Hollow Lake from mid-March through the end of September.
The quality of fish taken from the 6,400-plus-acre reservoir has been high and consistent thus far this season. According to 3X9 Series statistics, no fewer than 19 largemouth bass over eight pounds have been weighed in thus far this season. Four of those eclipsed nine pounds, and one weighed in at over 10 pounds.
This week, Americlean Carpet and Tile owner Spencer Arredondo kept the big fish streak going with an 8.55-pound largemouth captured with the help of his partner, Preston Ellis. This anchored the team’s three-fish, 13.27-pound limit.
Between their second-place finish and big bass prize, the men took home a check for $675.
According to Arredondo, he was “... fishing a worm on a windy point using 20-pound-test, a seven-and- a-half-foot heavy-action rod.
“The fish was pulling my drag with it all the way tight. Not the biggest bass I have boated but the hardest fighting, hands down.”
The first-place father-and-son team of Paul and Kessler Stokes weighed in 16.98 pounds with their largest fish going 6.61 pounds. The pair won $1,100 in prize money.
Third place went to Canyon and Skyler Carothers with 12.87 pounds, earning them $200.
Last week’s first place winner, Fred Nazario, rejoined by his regular partner, John Riley, finished back in 37th place this week.
With the 10-day-long heat spell forecast to extend another three days, summer-like conditions are sure to hit our local reservoirs a bit sooner than normal. This typically means fewer fish and lighter limits.
Next week’s results will be interesting to watch for these signs of the heat’s impact on the fishery.
Those interested in fishing this tournament series may contact Dean Thompson at Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle in Killeen at 254-690-3474.
