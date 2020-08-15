3X9 Series bass tournament director Dean Thompson summed it up well, saying, “It was a very good night of fishing for the summer.”
He was referring to the participation level and the results of Tuesday’s event held on Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
The summer months are not known for giving up limits of quality fish, but this week was exceptional.
Sixty teams turned out for the contest, which is held weekly from March through September, to fish from approximately 6 to 9 p.m. in an effort to capture the heaviest three-fish limit of bass in pursuit of the prize money paid to those teams placing well.
This week’s victors were no strangers to the winner’s circle. Partners Paul Stokes and John Guerra, who were also victorious during the July 7 contest, brought in 19.46 pounds of fish to run away with the win. They distanced themselves from the rest of the field by over four pounds to take first place, the big bass prize and $1,305 in earnings.
Their largest fish weighed 11.48 pounds.
When asked about the win, Guerra said, “Last night was a fisherman dream. Having three quality bass out of one grass bed is called a scrape. Then later followed up with an 11.46 giant. Well, it doesn’t get any better than that. Truly blessed.”
Placing second, with 14.8 pounds, was Jon Stegmeyer and Jerry Fuller. Their sack was anchored by a 7.53-pound fish. They earned $320.
Third place went to Charlie Gantenbein, who fished solo. He landed 12.76 pounds of fish, including a 7.31-pound largemouth, thus earning $230.
Also of note, two other teams weighed in individual fish exceeding eight pounds. Mike Riley and Wyatt Smith brought in a bass weighing 8.47 pounds, and John McAlister and Tom Robey brought in a bass weighing 8.29 pounds.
In all, the 60 teams brought in 59 bass to the scales. The cumulative weight of those fish was 196.96 pounds, yielding an average per-fish weight of 3.34 pounds. Twenty-nine of the teams weighed in at least one fish.
Contact Dean Thompson of Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle at 254-690-3474 for details about the 3X9 Series.
