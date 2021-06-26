As the summer solstice occurred early this week, a mild cold front moved in on Central Texas, turning winds northerly and briefly dropping daytime highs into the mid-80s on Tuesday.
Generally speaking, cold fronts hinder fishing, and the 3X9 Series participants, all 66 teams of them, received no exceptions as they launched on Stillhouse Hollow Lake on Tuesday evening in search of the heaviest three-fish limit of bass they could muster in the event’s 3-hour time limit.
Of the 66 teams competing, 31 failed to weigh in a single fish. Further, the winning weight of 12.7 pounds was substantially less than those winning weights registered during the prior events this season.
That 12.7-pound winning sack was landed by partners Bill Blisard and Mike Carroll. That limit was anchored by a 6.79-pound fish.
When asked about their victory, Blisard said, “By 8 p.m. we had our three-fish limit, but only small ones. With only about 20 minutes left to fish, we pulled our secret weapon out and went to work. First cast out we caught a 6+ (pound fish), next cast (we) hooked a monster, which came unbuttoned on a huge jump. (Our) third cast was a 4+ (pound fish) for the win.”
Blisard and Carroll won $1,175 for their victory.
Second place went to last week’s first place team, Craig Gilbert and Dexter Thompson. The men landed 12.47 pounds of fish and won $430.
Third place went to Justin Rogers and David Kipp with 12.42 pounds. They earned $225.
The contest’s single largest bass weighed 8.64 pounds and was captured by Colten Hill, who was awarded $475 for his efforts.
Ninety-three fish were brought to the scales weighing a cumulative 269.06 pounds. That yields an average per-fish weight of 2.89 pounds.
Anglers interested in participating in this weekly tournament that is open to the public may contact Dean Thompson at 254-690-3474.
