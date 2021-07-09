For the second time in three weeks, 3X9 Series contestants Bill Blisard and Mike Carroll won the weekly bass tournament held each Tuesday evening from March through September on Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
The men put together a winning three-fish sack of bass weighing in at 13.80 pounds. For their victory, the men claimed the $1,065 first-place purse.
Blisard had this to say about his team’s approach, “We fished a main lake point slowly with soft plastics. Most of the shad we noticed were in 20-25 feet of water, so we found isolated grass beds near that
depth.”
In all, 55 teams participated in this week’s event which saw cooler, wetter weather than is typical for early July in Texas. As the tournament began, the reservoir stood at 0.53 feet higher than normal full-
pool elevation, and the water level was rising after a 4-hour downpour the night before caused much local runoff, and because the Corps of Engineers shut off the flow of water through the dam.
Second place this week went to Garrett Hennig and Brandon McQueen. The pair landed 12.89 pounds of fish during their three hours on the water to claim a check for $345.
Third place went to Jim Green and Tommy Wilkinson, who finished in first place last week. This team put 12.41 pounds of fish on the scales.
Finishing in fifth place with 12.30 pounds was the team of John Woods and J.T. Boyd. Notable was the 10.18-pound largemouth bass which anchored that two-fish stringer.
Of the 55 teams participating, 31 weighed in at least one fish. A total of 77 fish weighing a cumulative 243.12 pounds yielded an average per-fish weight of 3.16 pounds.
The average number of fish weighed in per team was 1.4, and the average weight weighed in per team was 4.34 pounds.
Anglers interested in participating in this weekly tournament, which is open to the public, may contact Dean Thompson at 254-690-3474.
