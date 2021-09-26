At 3 p.m. today, the scales will close for the final time on the six-month long 3X9 Series bass tournament, which featured a weekly Tuesday night tournament held on Stillhouse Hollow Lake from March through September.
The championship event was originally slated for Saturday. In a show of respect for the Bingham family, the owners of Bingham Marine in Belton, the event was rescheduled after Josh Bingham, an avid local bass tournament participant, died on Sept. 19 due to COVID-related complications.
Bingham, age 39, is survived by his wife Randi, his eighth-grade son Luke, and fourth-grade daughter Reese.
Celebration of life services for Bingham took place on Saturday, beginning at noon at the First Baptist Church Salado.
Results of the championship event will be posted in the Killeen Daily Herald this week.
Based on points accumulated during the regular season, the top three teams going into the championship were Adrian and Daniel Barnes in first place, Justin Rogers and David Kipp in second place, and Garrett Hennig and Brandon McQueen in third place.
Those interested in watching the weigh-in may do so starting at 3 p.m. today at Stillhouse Park at the south end of Simmons Road on the reservoir’s north side, and east end.
Tuff-Man Series begins
The September to January Tuff-Man Tournament Series kicked off its five-tournament regular season run this month. The first event was held on Lake Limestone on Sept. 12.
Father and son team Cris and Justin Tatum took first place in this event with a five-fish limit weighing 26.39 pounds, which included the largest bass captured during the event. That specimen weighed 8.03 pounds.
The remaining events will take place on Lake Waco on Oct. 17, Stillhouse Hollow on Nov. 14, Belton Lake on Dec. 12, and on Lake Whitney on Jan. 9.
The championship event will be a two-day contest fished on Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes, in that order, on Jan. 22 and 23.
The series is open to the public. Entry fees are $200 per team per event, with a one-time registration fee of $25. The deadline for registration is 6 p.m. on the Thursday prior to each event.
A minimum payout of $5,000 to the first-place team is guaranteed for each event.
Those teams fishing in at least four of the five events will qualify for the championship event. The championship winners will be awarded a minimum of $15,000.
For a multitude of reasons, the Central Texas Boat Show, which normally hosted the weigh-in for both days of the championship, will not take place in 2022.
Contact Dean Thompson at 254-690-3474 or Jackie Cooper at 254-773-9931 for details on the Tuff-Man Series.
Battle of the Bass Clubs
On Oct. 30, the Copperas Cove Bass Club will be hosting the first Central Texas Bass Clubs’ Championship tournament. The clubs represented in this bragging rights-only tournament are the CenTex Bass Hunters, the Lucky Strike Bass Club, the Heart of Texas Bass Club, the Texas Anglers Bass Club and the Copperas Cove Bass Club.
Event coordinator Jack Johnson of the Copperas Cove Bass Club stated, “For years there has been a lot of talking smack about who is the best bass club in Central Texas. Several times there have been attempts to bring all the clubs from the area together to have a championship that would determine the answer to that simple question. Well, 2021 is the year that will determine the answer to that question.”
According to the tournament’s format, only the top 10 ranked fishermen from each club will be allowed to compete in the tournament. The angler ranked No. 1 will be paired in a boat with the angler ranked No. 10; the angler ranked No. 2 will be paired in a boat with the angler ranked No. 9, and so on.
The tournament is being sponsored by Marine Outlet of Temple. This sponsorship will cover the cost of the championship trophy.
Texas Boat World’s donation will cover the cost of the post-tournament multi-club picnic.
Donations from Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle will cover a goodie tackle bag for each of the participants. Tightlines will also donate their weigh-in services to the tournament effort.
The tournament will launch from the Stillhouse Hollow Marina at safe light on the morning of Oct. 30 and will end at 3 p.m.
Each boat will only be allowed to weigh-in five fish, and the club which has the greatest total weight from their five boats will be declared the winner. The trophy, built by Awards Gallery of Killeen, will then be presented to the winning club’s highest placing team.
The winning club will be awarded the trophy and will keep it in their clubhouse until the next year’s tournament.
If you are a member of a club that is not represented, contact Johnson for details about participation in 2022 at 318-218-0358.
