When moving parts move often enough, they eventually fail. Preventive maintenance is aimed at replacing parts prone to failure before that event actually occurs.
This past week, despite proactive efforts at preventive maintenance, I experienced a failure.
Perhaps my lessons learned can help you avoid, or at least mitigate, such an experience.
I was towing my boat from my home near Stillhouse Hollow Lake toward Belton Lake for a Wednesday morning trip. I had chosen to fish Belton in an attempt to escape the high winds we experienced last week.
I normally invest the 35-minute drive to Belton Lake in prayer as I drive so as to prepare myself for whatever the day may bring. As I was praying, I turned right onto FM 2410 off of Stillhouse Hollow Lake Road, right near St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church. As I glanced in my rearview mirror, I saw smoke coming from my trailer’s left tire.
I immediately pulled off the road and into the church’s parking lot to inspect things.
I saw grease was slung around the rim, and the hub was canted downward on the axle’s spindle — sure signs of a bearing failure.
Bearings do wear out, but these wore prematurely, as I had just had these replaced and packed with grease back in November in an effort to avoid just such a disruption. I had also greased these bearings monthly since that time.
I got on the phone and called my clients. They were gracious and able to reschedule for next week, and also sympathized with me, as they had experienced an inconvenient bearing failure on their own trailer some time ago while “in the middle of nowhere.”
As I weighed my options, I also began taking mental note of what I might do differently going forward to better work through this situation should I find myself in such a pickle again.
Were it not for the help of my wife, and Ronnie Trower, Jay Bakker and Ken Drake at Texas Boat World, I would not have been able to return safely home as quickly as I did with a repaired trailer. Had this happened further from civilization, or had phone connectivity been poor, I would have had much more difficulty and expense on that morning.
I keep a small, complete tool set with me at all times. I used the needle-nosed pliers to remove the cotter pin from the castle nut holding the bearings in, I used my truck’s jack and a four-way lug wrench to jack the truck up and remove the tire and rim, and I used a large adjustable wrench to get the castle nut loose. A 7/16-inch wrench was sufficient to back out the bolts holding my surge brake calipers on, and with that, I was able to remove the hub containing the failed bearing.
I was now minutes before 7 a.m. My wife met me at the parking lot just to sit with my boat and tow vehicle while I drove to Texas Boat World where Bakker happened to be opening early to accept a customer’s boat. We agreed that a complete hub kit would be the best solution, given the circumstances.
So, I left my damaged hub with him to remove the old bearings and replace them while I took the pre-greased hub kit back with me to the church parking lot to install.
Fortunately, the installation went smoothly, and in under 45 minutes from leaving Texas Boat World, my entire rig was back in one piece and backed into my garage. The ready-to-install hub kit cost me around $60.
So, what would I do differently going forward?
First, I was not really sure about how to remove the brake calipers which had to be accomplished before the hub would slide off. Bakker talked me through that, but, I have since written out directions to myself on how to do this the next time.
I added to those directions a full step-by-step recounting of the process I followed to achieve this repair so I will not have a learning curve to go through should this happen again. I am 52 years old and find that if I do not practice something routinely, forgetfulness can kick in.
Next, I realized that having a “running spare,” meaning a fully greased hub complete with bearings, correctly sized lug nuts, a washer, a castle nut, a cotter pin and a dust cap all ready to install would be as appropriate to carry with me as a spare tire would be.
Texas Boat World intended to put new parts into that hub I brought them, but so much heat developed as the bearing failed, that the hub was no longer usable, so, I got a complete hub kit and that will now serve as my running spare which I will keep behind the seat in the cab of my tow vehicle. I have placed those written instructions to myself in that spare hub kit box, along with the set of tools dedicated to that job.
It is easy to get frustrated and angry about things like this, but, I have lived long enough to know that such a response really does not help things.
Perhaps the Lord knew the wind was going to get too stiff for us to fish and do well that day.
Regardless, I am thankful to Him that this happened where I could call on friends and family, where I could quickly pull over and repair this safely, and that I was able to preserve the business I stood to lose by rescheduling with my flexible clients. I am also thankful that Trower stopped by to check on me, and that another boater whom I had never met before, pulled in the church parking lot to check on me, as well.
I am also thankful for what did not happen. I was not involved in an accident. I did not experience irreparable or expensive collateral damage. I did not get stranded. I did not have to call a flatbed tow truck.
I like to be as self-sufficient as I am able to be. This situation taught me some lessons which will help me better help myself the next go-round. Consider a running spare hub kit, and ask yourself if you have the tools and know-how to use it.
