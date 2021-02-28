Beginning Monday, a number of operational changes made by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will impact how the boating public accesses Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes.
What is happening?
According to Belton Lake Manager Joshua Brown, in an effort to decrease operational costs and transition to a cashless system, the Corps is working to replace gate attendants with automated kiosks, or fee machines. The pace at which this transition is being made was hastened by COVID-19, in an effort to reduce in-person exchanges at existing manned gates.
Which parks are impacted?
Currently, two kiosks will be located at each of our area reservoirs. At Stillhouse Hollow, Dana Peak Park (at the end of Comanche Gap Road) and Stillhouse Park (at the end of Simmons Road) will be equipped with kiosks.
At Belton Lake, Temple Lake Park (at the end of West Adams Avenue) and Westcliff Park (at the end of Westcliff Road) will be equipped with kiosks.
2021 will be a transition year for this system, hence, gate attendants will still be located at all the parks at which they are currently located, with the exceptions of Live Oak Ridge Park and White Flint Park on Belton Lake, and Union Grove Park at Stillhouse.
How does the kiosk system impact boat ramp use?
Essentially, the kiosks will accept credit cards and debit cards (only) in payment for the day pass required to access the parks and the boat ramps located within them.
Because Belton and Stillhouse now each have their own lake manager and because of the differences in existing infrastructure, the kiosk system will not work exactly the same at both lakes.
At Belton Lake, a boater desiring to use the boat ramp at Temple Lake Park, for example, would arrive during open park hours (explained further, below) to find an open gate, pay the current price of $5 for a day use pass via debit or credit card, display the pass in their parked vehicle and use the boat ramp.
Those Belton Lake boaters who have annual Corps passes or America the Beautiful passes would bypass the kiosk, display the pass in their parked vehicle and use the boat ramp.
At Stillhouse, because the infrastructure already existed to tie the kiosks to the gates, a boater desiring to use the boat ramp at Stillhouse Park, for example, would arrive during open park hours and encounter a gated entrance way with the gate shut. He or she would pay the current price of $5 for a day use pass via debit or credit card using the kiosk, display the pass in their parked vehicle and use the boat ramp.
Those Stillhouse boaters who have annual Corps passes or America the Beautiful passes would not bypass the kiosk as is the case at Belton Lake, but would instead punch in an access code indicating they possess an annual pass at which time the gate would raise to allow entry. He or she would display the pass in their parked vehicle, and use the boat ramp.
Ellis indicated that the code would be intuitive, with on-kiosk guidance provided to the user.
Additional changes at Union Grove, Live Oak Ridge and White Flint parks
While kiosks are not installed at Union Grove, Live Oak Ridge nor at White Flint parks, access changes are taking place at these locations as well.
The boat ramps at these locations will only be accessible to campers paying to camp in these parks, and to those who possess either a Corps annual pass or an America the Beautiful pass. Neither of these passes can be purchased on-the-spot as there will be no kiosk nor any gate attendant present, thus users will need to plan ahead to procure such a pass.
Day-use is not an option at these three parks.
Purchasing annual passes
Corps annual passes and America the Beautiful Passes may be purchased at the manned gates at Westcliff, Temple Lake, Cedar Ridge, Stillhouse and Dana Peak parks. Manning begins at 10 a.m. daily and ends at 6 p.m. daily.
Which parks will continue to allow 24-hour access to boat ramps?
At Stillhouse, Cedar Gap Park will be open around the clock for boat launching, and on Belton Lake, Rogers Park and Leona Park will be accessible for boat launching around the clock.
When may I launch a boat at parks which do not have 24-hour access?
Currently, gated parks are set to open at 6 a.m. Some of these are opened manually, some are opened with automatic timers. Once the gate is open, boats may be launched at these parks. Remember, at Union Grove, White Flint and Live Oak Ridge parks, only boaters camping in the park or boaters already possessing an annual pass may use the boat ramps once the gates open.
Are there any other operational changes we should be aware of?
Brad Ellis, acting lake manager for Stillhouse Hollow, wants the public to be aware of three specific operational issues.
First, although many who have been in the area for a while have become accustomed to a one-size-fits-both way of doing business at Belton and Stillhouse Hollow while the two lakes fell under a single lake manager, there may be some divergence from this as the lakes are now being managed separately.
Next, based on a volume of complaints, Ellis reminds the angling public to park in designated areas only.
In particular, Cedar Gap Park at Stillhouse has experienced a rash of issues with individuals parking in the turnaround at the top of the boat ramp, thus hindering the launching of boats.
Finally, he reminds the angling public that boat courtesy docks are off limits for fishing. This, too, has become a point of contention, especially at Cedar Gap Park. Ellis indicated enforcement efforts on these two last issues will be stepped up.
Whom may I address questions to?
This article pertains primarily to boaters. Those fishing from the bank, campers and day-use area users may contend with other unique access issues and times. Questions may be addressed to the lake managers’ offices at Stillhouse and Belton. The phone number for the Belton Lake office is 254-742-3050. The number for Stillhouse Hollow office is 254-939-2461.
