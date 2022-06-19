Potential clients frequently ask me, “What is the best time of year to fish?”
Having hunted for fish for right at 30 years now on both Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes, I can answer that question easily. In my opinion, the two best windows of productive fishing take place from about the third week of March through to the last week of May, and then again from the second week of October through to at least Thanksgiving, or even into mid-December if we have a warm autumn.
What do these two periods have in common? They both involve a significant change in water temperature which moves the water temperature into our warmwater fishes’ preferred temperature range.
I specialize in fishing for white bass. When the water temperature hits 68-74F, the white bass feed more heavily and more frequently than at any other time of the year.
In the spring, we warm up from cooler temperatures through that 68-74F range on our way to summer high temperatures. In the fall, we cool down from those summer highs and once again swing through that magic 68-74F range.
So, what about now? What about this suddenly hot, record-breaking string of 100F or greater days we are living through now, and which are forecast to continue?
There are a few things anglers can do to contend with the normally tough summertime fishing we will face until the first few cold fronts, which normally move through in September, provide the first bit of relief from the hot Texas summer.
Knowing what to do requires a bit of understanding about what heat does to the fishery. Simply put, the heat causes our reservoirs to stratify into layers with the warm, less dense water found nearer the surface, and the cooler, more dense water found nearer the bottom. Eventually, this stratification will lead to the development of a full-fledged thermocline.
The water beneath the thermocline will have such low dissolved oxygen levels, that fish cannot live in it.
Hence, all of a lake’s fish life will be found shallower than the level at which the thermocline develops.
This is typically around 40 feet, but varies slightly throughout our two local reservoirs.
So, how does the average weekend angler need to adjust to enhance his or her chances of making a good catch in June, July and August?
First, go early. Even when our highs for the day reach 100 or more, our pre-sunrise morning temperatures are typically only around 75-77, thus, simply being outdoors in the morning is more comfortable. When you are more comfortable, you stay engaged in fishing more enthusiastically.
Also, during the early hours of the day, from about 30 minutes prior to sunrise to about 45 minutes thereafter, the strongest chance of encountering summertime topwater action exists.
The threadfin shad spawn tapered to a close by about the third week of May this year, and now those young-of-the-year shad which were produced provide easy meals for gamefish. These small baitfish are slow swimmers and exist in high numbers, thus making them attractive to gamefish. These fish feed at the surface under low light conditions, thus drawing gamefish to the surface as well.
The second thing anglers can do to contend with the summer’s heat is to have realistic expectations about summertime results. In late April and early May my clients were routinely landing 200 or more fish per half-day trip as the water warmed through the preferred temperature range of the fish we pursued.
To expect to put 200 fish in the boat consistently over the summer months would be to set both myself and my clients up for disappointment. This week, on a Monday morning trip with three clients on Stillhouse Hollow, we boated 61 fish, then, on Thursday morning’s trip with a 9-year-old girl aided by her grandfather and uncle, we landed 91 fish.
My own records show typical summertime morning fishing trip results to be around a low of 45 fish on tough mornings with clear skies and light winds, to a better average of around 75 fish with more cloud cover and a manageable wind blowing. Bottom line here: I go out knowing that fishing in June, July and August is typically going to be less productive than during those fantastic spring and fall windows.
Next, I suggest giving trolling a try. When most folks hear the word trolling, they think of aimlessly driving the boat around towing crankbaits behind, hoping to randomly cross paths with a fish. That is not what I am talking about.
I encourage you to consider controlled depth trolling. This involves the use of downrigging equipment.
Downriggers are designed to get your presentation down to the depth at which fish are holding and then keep it there. Downriggers allow for tight turns, so a productive area can be covered more efficiently than with other trolling methods.
There is a perception that downriggers come with a steep learning curve, but I believe that is a misconception.
Once the thermocline develops and fish begin to suspend above it, or relate to the bottom in depths shallower than that at which the thermocline exists, there is no more effective way to cover ground than with the combination of side-imaging sonar coupled with downrigging equipment. The Hellbender-Pet Spoon combination does not compare. The Dipsey Diver approach does not compare. The Jet-Diver approach does not compare. And, certainly, randomly towing a crankbait around does not compare.
Finally, being a weather-watcher will (as at all times of year) help you to be a better summer angler.
Watch the wind forecast. Gently southerly winds from the southeast, south or southwest generally provide good fishing. With wind speeds from 5 to 14 miles per hour, you have enough wind to ripple the surface and cut down on direct sun shining way down into the water column, but not so much as to make boat handling a chore.
Keep an eye on cloud cover. Whether grey or white in color, the presence of clouds is nearly always a boon to summertime fishing. Clouds extend the morning low-light period, thus keeping fish up shallower longer and making them easier to access. The closer to 100% sky cover the forecast holds, the better.
Better fishing will come on the heels of our first few cold fronts in September, but until then, there are ways to contend with the conditions we face between now and that time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.