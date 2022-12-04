I realize that, although there are a few exceptions, most folks reading this column are those who enjoy fishing.
I further realize that when I put together an angler’s Christmas wish list, it is likely that the person reading about these wish list items would not be the one in the family who would go out and buy an item on this list. So, it would seem there is a disconnect.
This is where a bright, yellow highlighter comes in handy. You, the angler, see something on the list you cannot live without; you then circle the item with the highlighter and leave the article in a conspicuous place for the one who would buy the item for you to see. Santa takes care of the rest!
So here, in order of ascending price, are gift ideas for the local angler. I personally employ each of these in my guide service and can attest to their usefulness.
Gift No. 1 — A pair of 6-inch, curved-tip hemostats. This inexpensive tool is infinitely more effective for removing hooks from fish than is the standard pair of needle-nosed pliers which most anglers employ. Price is $4-$6 and this item can be found locally through O’Reilly Auto Parts or from Surplus City off of Willow Springs Road.
Gift No. 2 — Bladed Hazy Eye Slab with stinger hook. This bait will be my go-to bait from now until at least mid-March. This is a well-appointed slab complete with a small, spinning willow-leafed blade, a high-quality VMC treble hook, and a high-quality VMC single stinger hook. The stinger hook will greatly increase your catch rate for both white bass and largemouth bass as the water gets colder and the fish less mobile. Choose white (my favorite) or chartreuse; choose 3/8-ounce, 5/8-ounce, or ¾-ounce to match forage size. Price is $7.89 from WhiteBassTools.com.
Gift No. 3 — Tactical Anglers Micro Power Clip. This is a paper clip-shaped device which takes the place of a snap, allowing for quick changeouts of baits. This clever design is the strongest and simplest device I have found for its small size. The 25-pound-test version I use measures just ½-inch long and 1/8-inch wide. Price is about $10 for a 30-pack. I normally order online from Saltwater Edge or Tackle Direct. Smaller quantities are available at WhiteBassTools.com.
Gift No. 4 — T-Reign retractable gear tether. This is a rugged, effective way to keep the gear you need close by in a hands-free fashion. I have my T-Reign “zinger” attached to the lanyard I wear around my neck when I have clients aboard my boat. My 6-inch, curved-tip forceps are attached to the T-Reign so I am always ready to remove a stubborn hook. Multiple sizes, colors and attachment types exist to choose from. Prices range from $9 to $32 depending on the model. Find it on Amazon.
Gift No. 5 — Robocup clamp-on cup holder. If your boat does not have a drink/cup holder, or the holder it has is not in an ideal location, the Robocup cup holder may be a good solution for you.
I have the black, two-cup holder clamped to the vertical post supporting the pedestal seat on my front casting deck. The spring is strong enough to hold two of any beverage containers you can fit into it. The bottoms of each holder unscrew so they can be drained/cleaned. All sorts of colors and color combinations are available. Price is around $28 at therobocup.com.
Gift No. 6 — Ocoopa rechargeable electric hand-warmers. These hand-sized hand-warmers make use of small, lithium-ion battery technology to pack a lot of warmth into a small package. I first tried the less expensive Ocoopa product rated at 5,200 milli-amp hours. It did not last long in the 37-degree temperatures I exposed it to. I bumped up to the 10,000 milli-amp hour version, and although it does not last as long as advertised, it still lasts for about 3-plus hours, which is long enough to keep my hands warm on an early morning fishing trip up until it starts to warm up a bit. These are sold individually or as a set of two. They charge in much the same way a cell phone does, with a USB-adapter. I bought the device specific Ocoopa 3.0 adapter for charging along with the warmers. Warmers are around $32 each; charger is an additional $16 each. Found on Amazon.
Gift No. 7 — Knee-high waterproof boots from The Original Muck Boot Company. With our local lakes down so low now, there are no courtesy docks to tie a boat up to after launching and before loading. This means beaching your boat on the shoreline and having to step from the shore into the boat. Having a pair of quality, tall, water-proof boots is critical to avoiding cold, wet feet through the winter months. I have worn my pair of Muck Boot Field Blazer boots all winter for three seasons now. They are warm, comfortable and totally waterproof. They have an insulated rubber bottom and a flexible, neoprene upper. Worn with just one pair of thick socks, my feet stay warm even when the air temperature is in the teens and 20s. Price is around $175-$185. Search Muck Boot online.
Gift No. 8 — Florida Fishing Products’ Osprey CE 2500 Ultralight Spinning Reel. I was first introduced to this small company’s products while fishing with a guide near Gulf Breeze, Florida. I was impressed with how smooth the reel and the drag were. Then, I was blown away when I found out that the reel I was using had been used for three years, in salt water, with no repairs required. I got a set of six of these reels for my boat and those six reels are now on the six rods to which I have my Bladed Hazy Eye Slabs tied. These will be the single most-used reels on my boat from November through March. Price is $194. Find it at floridafishingproducts.com.
Gift No. 9 — MOB (Man Over Board) wireless boat ignition kill-switch system by Fell Marine. This is a simple, effective way to comply with Texas’ kill-switch system regulation. By wiring a dash-mounted approximately three-inch diameter receiver into your ignition system and wearing (or placing into your pocket) a small key-fob-sized fob, a boater can eliminate the need to wear the “slinky-style” kill-switch cords while still enjoying the safety of a kill-switch. This system shuts down the boat’s outboard motor if the fob goes more than 50 feet away from the receiver and/or if the fob goes more than four inches underwater. Priced between $175-$200. Available online.
Gift No. 10 — Optimum TS electronic downrigger by Cannon. We take a pretty good price jump here to around the $1,600 mark with this state-of-the-art device crafted for precise, controlled-depth trolling. For those who target white bass, hybrid striped bass, and/or stripers, downrigging is arguably the most consistent producer of fish through the summer months once a thermocline develops around mid-June. This device, either through its own transducer or through the transducer of a compatible Humminbird sonar unit, will automatically adjust the height above the bottom at which the downrigger weight tracks. Multiple pre-set depth settings will take the downrigger weight to a desired depth with the touch of a button. See a full description at cannondownriggers.com.
Now, go find that yellow highlighter!! Merry Christmas!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.