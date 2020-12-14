The following are 10 items which I personally count on in my fishing guide business, and which I have written about in this column. I have tried to spread these across the budget spectrum. If you have been wishing for one or more of these items, perhaps you can circle said items with a highlighter, cut this column out (or print it off if you are reading online) and leave this in a conspicuous location for the Santa in your life to discover.
6-inch, curved tip hemostats (under $5)
If you are serious about quickly and ethically releasing the fish you catch, your toolkit is incomplete without a set of 6-inch, curved-tip hemostats. These are far more effective than straight-tipped hemostats and needle-nosed pliers because the offset tip allows you to see around your own hand and fingers as you work to get your hook out of a fish.
The next typical size up, 8-inch hemostats, are just a bit too long; they feel clumsy and the diameter of the tip is a bit too large for smaller fish. I just picked up a spare pair this week at an auto parts store for $4.99. They were packaged as Titan Lock Clamp Pliers.
Rapala fish handling gloves (under $7)
If you fish for white bass, hybrid stripers, striped bass, catfish or gar, you know these fish are tough on your hands, leaving fin pokes, gill cover cuts, and tooth marks in unintended places which stay sore for days.
The Rapala Fisherman’s Glove has stood up to the test of time on my boat with a pair typically lasting at least one full season (which is over 200 trips and over 15,000 fish). These come as a left and right pair, and are made of fabric with the fingers and palms dipped in latex, leaving a durable, grippy contact surface thick enough to guard your hands from accidents, but thin enough to leave on your non-casting hand as you fish.
They are machine washable and drip-dry. Available at rapala.com or through Bass Pro Shops.
MAL lure for white bass and hybrid striped bass (under $8)
If you follow my daily fishing reports on my FishCenTex.com blog or my Facebook page, you will know this heavy, compact, shad-imitating spinner has accounted for literally thousands of fish this year alone since I introduced it publicly in July.
Fished vertically with a moderate retrieve speed and coupled with a
swivel and leader to prevent line twist, this lure has produced fish from the season’s high water temperature of 86 degrees to this week’s season-to-date low of 58.
The Maindelle's All-Purpose Lure comes in white or chartreuse and weighs 5/8 oz. Order from WhiteBassTools.com or buy in person locally at National Athletic Supply in Belton.
Line-X spot Application (under $100)
Many of you may already be familiar with the durability of the Line-X spray-on truck bed liner and/or the Keel-X product’s toughness when used as a spray-on keel guard. After routinely dinging up my boat trailer’s fenders and certain places on the hull of my fiberglass boat (the corners of the transom and the bow eye area), I decided to have these coated with Line-X and have never had to worry about them again. The sprayed areas blend in well with the hull and look like it came from the factory with these damage-preventing sections pre-installed.
Contact Mary or Barry Stout at our local Line-X store at 254-690-1763. The price will vary with the amount of product used for your application and the preparation time required to mask off other surfaces. The applications I mentioned were each under $100, and were done same-day with an appointment.
Cannon Easi-Troll Manual Downrigger (under $200)
Although downrigging will not kick in again until around June, once it does, this tactic will account for at least half of my daily catch most days until at least early September.
A downrigger is a simple device which allows an angler to precisely control the depth of horizontally trolled baits by attaching his or her fishing line to a rubber-coated release clip on the downrigger’s weight, then lowering that weight to the depth at which the fish are holding, as indicated
by sonar. The downrigger essentially acts as a stout rod and reel to release and retrieve the cable to which the downrigger weight is attached, and to precisely meter the amount of line going in and out.
The Easi-Troll model is the model I used for the first nine years of guiding until rotator cuff surgery pushed me to retool with electric downriggers. I prefer the location of the analog line counter on this model over the end-of-boom location found on less expensive models.
Just do an Internet search for endless purchase options, and get at least a 12-pound weight (do not settle for the 8-pounder often sold with the downrigger).
Drotto Boat Latch (under $300)
If you have other than a flat-bottomed boat and fish solo, this automatic device will be a real hassle-saver for you. This device installs in place of your trailer’s bow roller. When struck by your bow eye, this
device latches onto your bow eye, thus keeping your boat from rolling back on your trailer when you cut the throttle. It eliminates having to manually attach your winch strap altogether.
With your trailer backed into the water, you simply center your boat on the trailer and drive the boat slowly forward onto it, allowing your guideposts and bunkboards to center the boat and bring it to a stop on the trailer about two to three feet short of its final position.
With the outboard steered directly forward, goose the throttle to create enough forward thrust to slide the boat forward on the trailer, thus moving the bow eye into the slick alignment plates on the Drotto device. The device then guides the bow eye so as to make direct contact with the latching mechanism which then activates, bringing the two halves of the clamping mechanism together around the bow eye.
When the mechanism positively latches, it makes a distinctive sound loud enough to be heard over the
noise of the outboard. The boat is now locked in place on the trailer and will not go any farther forward, nor will it slip backward. Check out DrottoProducts.com.
Garmin ECHOMAP 93 Plus sv sonar unit (under $1,000)
This is, in my opinion, the best blend of features in a mid-price range sonar unit. The unit is capable of mapping, traditional colored sonar, down-imaging (called ClearVu), side-imaging (called SideVu), and is compatible with the LiveScope transducer (sold as a separate item, see below).
The screen measures 9 inches on the diagonal and is sufficiently wide enough to display two of the featured technologies at a given time without squinting or great loss of detail.
Search ‘ECHOMAP 93’ online for purchase options.
Garmin Panoptix LiveScope Transducer ($1,300)
Fishing with Garmin LiveScope is like watching a sonogram of the underwater world beneath and around your boat. Unlike traditional sonar, down-imaging sonar, and side-imaging sonar, which all print a single, pixel-wide row or column of information at a given time, only to have that column or row remain unchanged over the duration of time it takes to march off the screen, LiveScope updates every single pixel on the entire screen up to 15 times per second, thus giving it a video-like quality.
The resolution is similar to that of thin-beam technologies like down-imaging and side-imaging, allowing anglers to differentiate between fish, bait and cover easily.
Garmin normally charges $1,499 for this setup, exclusive of the monitor to display it on, however, they are running a $200 rebate good through the end of 2020. Search ‘Garmin LiveScope Rebate’ for details.
Humminbird Solix 15 / Minn Kota Ulterra with i-Pilot Link combination (under $6,000)
This powerful combination by two Johnson Outdoors subsidiary companies brings together the imaging technology of Humminbird with the precise positioning technology of Minn Kota.
The Solix has especially sharp side-imaging which allows an angler to cover well over a football field-sized patch of lake bottom at a glance, find fish and/or fish-holding cover, and then give the trolling motor a command to go to that cover and park precisely on top of it, even in windy conditions and/or in current.
The Solix is a high-end, 15-inch diagonal screen with touch capability. The Ulterra stows and deploys itself and connects to the Solix via a hard-wire connection. The Ulterra is best suited for open-water applications as it is not rugged enough to be roughed up in stumps or shallow water. Anglers may consider an Ultrex for more rugged duty.
The $6,000 combined price tag is based on manufacturer suggested retail pricing. Better deals can be ferreted out.
Christmas is 12 days away. If gift buying is on your list, procrastinate no longer.
