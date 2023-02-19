Every February in regions where white bass exist, the question is asked: “Have the whites started running yet?”
I would like to explore that question in detail, covering what exactly is meant by the term “running,” and then fill you in on my answer to this question.
When it comes to white bass, the term “running” means different things to different people. Some anglers will see acres of white bass foraging on threadfin shad on a reservoir’s surface in the summer months from late July to mid-September and say that these fish are running as they often cover long horizontal distances before disappearing beneath the surface. This, however, is not the run spoken of in the spring.
Again, later in the spring, typically from mid-April to the end of May here in Central Texas, some anglers will see white bass (and a myriad of other gamefish) chasing after spawning threadfin shad in shallow water as those shad follow the contour of the shoreline right around first light most mornings during this span of time. As folks observe this fast feeding behavior moving parallel to the bank, they will once again refer to this as “running.” This is also not the run referred to this time of year.
In the late winter and early spring the run of white bass anglers refer to concerns the upstream migration of white bass from out of the deeper, still waters of reservoirs into the shallow, moving waters of those reservoirs’ tributaries. Just as salmon return to the streams they were spawned in after spending years out at sea, so white bass swim up-current into the tributaries feeding the reservoirs they inhabit.
Like most events in nature, the white bass spawn follows a normal- or bell-shaped curve with the event starting at zero, rising to a peak, reaching a brief plateau, then falling off back to zero. There are a number of factors which impact the white bass spawn. The most significant are daylength, water temperature and flow.
Daylength is just that — the number of hours of shining sun experienced at a given latitude on a given day. Daylength is essentially the same each year on a given date, for example, the span of time between sunrise and sunset on Feb. 19, 2023, is the same as it was on Feb. 19, 2022.
Water temperature is obviously directly related to weather.
Flow is a function of rain and runoff within the watershed for a given reservoir. Flow is typically expressed in units of cubic feet per second (CFS). Now, just because our reservoirs are low does not mean that there is no flow. In fact, a quick check of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ website for our two local reservoirs — Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes — shows a current flow of 24 CFS and 1 CFS, respectively.
It is important to note that a reservoir can be many, many feet low and still have flow. For example, even with Belton Lake currently nearly 14 feet low, if abundant rains were to fall for several days in the watershed to the north and west of Belton Lake, there would be flow in the small, intermittently running streams in that area which would eventually combine to enhance flow in the two major tributaries to Belton Lake: the Leon River and Cowhouse Creek.
So, with two (flow and water temperature) of these three factors being quite unpredictable, so, too, is the timing and extent of the white bass run.
Further complicating this is the fact that many of the tributaries in which anglers seek white bass hold their own resident populations of white bass over the winter. These are fish which chase shad into these tributaries in the fall and then never leave. Anglers making efforts to catch white bass in January and February (before the spawning run gets underway) will catch a few of these fish and assume they are early arriving spawners. This then generates rumors that the white bass are running, when the spawn is actually still many weeks away. This happens locally almost every year in the nearby Lampasas River, the main tributary of Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
So, let us now go back to the original question: Are the white bass running yet?
My answer is this: Although there is definite movement of fish in the reservoirs toward the tributaries they will spawn in taking place right now, and although daylength is increasing daily now, the low water temperatures and near total lack of flow is hindering greater movement. In other words, a trickle has begun, and only time will tell if that trickle will increase or just remain a trickle this year.
No matter what, the spawn will peak between mid-March and early April, but if low water levels and low flow continue, this year’s number of fish entering the tributaries will pale in comparison to the numbers of fish which would enter those same tributaries with high and flowing water.
After reaching out to John Tibbs, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department District Supervisor for the Waco Region Inland Fisheries Management Division, on this topic, Tibbs said: “White bass spawning runs are reduced during years of low reservoir levels and little rainfall. In extreme cases, the mouths of reservoir tributaries can actually silt in and prevent any upstream migration at all.”
Not all is lost. Just because white bass may not head up the tributaries does not mean they have disappeared, nor does it mean that they will not spawn. Fish may still be caught all through the normal spawning period other than in tributaries regardless of flow, and several studies have documented successful white bass spawning without tributary access.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.